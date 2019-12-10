New event space on Davenport riverfront to be finished in spring

When the floodwaters finally released their hold on Davenport's lower downtown, a city-hired construction crew was among those toiling in the debris.
The city has a grand plan for much of the downtown riverfront, dubbed Main Street Landing. Between the Mississippi River and River Drive and Pershing and Harrison streets, a collection of outdoor features are being assembled, piece by piece.
Ultimately, this area of riverfront is to contain devoted event space, a playground, green space, an "urban lounge," a plaza for the skybridge, transient boat docks and more.
The piece seeing the most recent progress is the "flex lot," which is between Perry and Brady streets. It is to be what it sounds like: a parking lot with flexibility in function. With 66 parking spaces and decorative lighting, planting and utility access, the area is to play an important role in the goal of attracting people and events to the riverfront.
If the city is successful, both in attracting people and in resisting damage from certain future flooding, it will serve a useful purpose to its downtown neighbors.
Tim Baldwin is co-owner of Front Street Pub & Eatery, which is just across River Drive from the still-under-construction flex lot. While he is encouraged by the promise of more nearby parking and the potential for riverfront foot traffic, he is wary about other aspects.
"I think it fits with the long-term vision for the riverfront, and it does appear to be flood-proof," Baldwin said. "I think it's great. I think they did a spectacular job."
While "more bodies downtown" could boost business, he also is concerned about another possible use for the flex lot: Food-truck parking.
"As a business owner, taxpayer and restaurateur, of course, any regular use by a bunch of food trucks in a public parking lot across from my business — I'm not too crazy about that," he said. "As permanent fixtures, that might be a little troublesome for us."
Baldwin said he is fond of and frequently patronizes food trucks, but they sometimes compete unfairly with food businesses that have higher bricks-and-mortar costs and contribute more in taxes.
So far, though, city officials have not specified what role the mobile kitchens may have in occupying the flex lot. City officials previously have identified food-truck operations as an intended purpose, but no commitments have been announced, and uses have been generically categorized as "parking lot/event space."
The lot has been under construction (weather permitting) for about 18 months, is expected to cost more than $2 million and is scheduled to be finished in the spring. But it does not yet have a name, and city officials have declined to provide details about its intended uses.
Having consumed at least two years' worth of budgeted Main Street Landing funds, the flex lot appears to have been a priority for the riverfront.
"We are funding riverfront development at $1 million per year," city finance director Brandon Wright said Wednesday. "When the flex lot was first envisioned, the intent was to put it within one year’s funding of $1 million.
"However, during design and bids, it became clear that it was going to be more (than) that. We are approaching it from a perspective of the funding limit over time. At $1 million per year, if the current phase/project is more than one year’s worth of funding, it will delay the start of the next project until the existing project is paid down."
While city officials have provided few details about uses for the flex lot, the following announcement recently was posted to the city's Facebook page: "Hindered by spring flooding, the Main St. Landing flexible event space is on target for completion late spring or early summer 2020, pending weather and spring 2020 river conditions.
"Sidewalk installation will be complete in the next week. As planned, finish work is scheduled to begin in early spring. Items to be finished in next year’s construction season include finalizing plans that incorporate the raised railway into the project, plantings and lighting installation.
"Look for more news on this great new addition to the riverfront in 2020."