Chelsea Schwarzkopf is just four years removed from playing oboe in the Quad-City Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Now the 22-year-old Geneseo, Illinois, native is general manager of its parent organization, with five youth ensembles, serving 273 area students in grades 2-12.
"As a graduate of the Youth Symphony Orchestra, it is a pleasure to return as QCSYE general manager," Schwarzkopf said. "The opportunities and experiences I received as a student profoundly impacted me as an individual and musician.
"I hope to continue to build the program and maintain its already high level of success," she said. "To me, this position means coming home."
A Youth Symphony Orchestra member from 2009 to 2014, Schwarzkopf graduated this year from the College of St. Benedict/St. John's University in Minnesota with degrees in communication and oboe performance.
"So this was using both of those skill sets,” Schwarzkopf said of the new job. "I'm an organizational person and I love being a service leader, to serve the students."
As general manager she's in charge of scheduling and is a liaison between the youth symphony ensembles, the students and their families.
"I'm in charge of making sure when the kids are rehearsing they can just concentrate on music — the tuition, locations, all the emails and communications that get them to the rehearsal — so they can learn their music, participate in that environment," she said.
Schwarzkopf also teaches oboe to area students from fifth grade through high school. When in the Youth Symphony Orchestra, which this year has 78 grade 8-12 students, she said: "I loved how they treated us, almost like semi-professionals.
"I loved working with people I didn't know. I made new friends," said Schwarzkopf, who was the principal oboe her senior year. "That was a great opportunity as well."
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is searching for a full-time music director for the youth ensembles which include the Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, Youth String Ensemble, Prelude Strings and Youth Choir. The director also conducts the youth symphony and youth philharmonic; the other three have their own conductors.
After one year, Daniel Chetel, director of the Augustana Symphony Orchestra as interim conductor, decided not to continue. This fall the two orchestras will be led by Christopher Ramaekers, director of orchestras at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. His wife, Marley Haller, has been a violinist in the Quad-City Symphony since 2008.
"In a perfect world, it would have been great to conduct a search last year," said symphony executive director Brian Baxter. He started his job here in February; the youth ensembles job was posted in May.
After three years as music director for youth groups, Ben Klemme left in May 2017 to become the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association’s music director.
Ramaekers also is associate conductor of the Chicago Composers Orchestra where Baxter was previously executive director and artistic director of the Davis Theater Concert Series for Access Contemporary Music in Chicago. He's in his ninth summer as director of orchestras at Camp Encore/Coda in Sweden, Maine.
"It's a good fit," Ramaekers said of the Q-C gig. "As it turned out, I happened to be available. The schedule worked out nicely."
Whitewater is about two hours, 45 minutes from the Quad-Cities. The youth orchestras rehearse on Sundays, with a fall concert scheduled in November. On Aug. 18, he'll lead the youth symphony at the Riverfront Pops pre-show in LeClaire Park, Davenport.
A 36-year-old Michigan native, Ramaekers earned his master's and doctorate degrees in conducting from Northwestern University. He is not a candidate for the full-time Q-C position.
The nine-person search committee received more than 40 applicants for the youth ensembles job from across the U.S. and other countries, Baxter said. The panel narrowed the list to 10 semi-finalists who will be interviewed. Two finalists will visit this fall and conduct the orchestras during a full day of activities, Baxter said.
A new youth symphony conductor is expected to be named in November and start in January, he said.
"I've been impressed by the quality of candidates interested," Baxter said. “Of the top 10, it's gonna be tough; any one of them could do the job.
"It's a unique position. The main part of it is youth ensembles' artistic director," he said. But the person also has to be Quad-City Symphony associate conductor, an understudy for conductor Mark Russell Smith.