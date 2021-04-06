New faces elected to Rock Island City Council

Gilbert comes to city council with years of municipal experience. She served as Rock Island city clerk for three years until her resignation in December 2019. Prior to that, she served as economic development director and TIF coordinator for the city of Colona and four years as a Bishop Hill Village Board trustee.

Gilbert and Westerfield have already had a showdown of sorts when Gilbert challenged Westerfield's candidacy petition in December, alleging he was a resident of the 2nd Ward and therefore ineligible as a 3rd Ward candidate.

Gilbert had presented evidence showing Westerfield paid property taxes and was a registered voter in the 2nd Ward for the November general election. After three electoral board hearings, the board voted 2 to 1 to allow Westerfield to remain on the ballot.

Gilbert said one of her goals would be to improve communication between council members and the residents they serve.

Incumbent 3rd Ward Alderman James Spurgetis did not run for reelection.

5th Ward

Incumbent 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker defeated challenger Laurie Figley, with 74% of the vote to 26% for Figley. Parker earned 458 votes overall, compared to 158 votes for Figley.