New faces running for Blue Grass city council

She also used to operate a food truck with her husband, James Hayes, who is running for mayor.

She grew up in the Blue Grass area, and said she has "a really strong community spirit."

She said she'd like to see more businesses in the community to bring in more revenue to the city and ease the tax burden on residents. She said she'd also like to see the city undertake beautification projects to stir up more community pride.

Mike Herman

Herman, 60, has served on the Blue Grass Park Board for the last 10 years, he said. A retired employee of BlueLinx, a building products distributor, Herman has lived in the area for 34 years and had three kids go through the school system.

He said he wanted "the very best for our town and our citizens" and has attended several city council meetings.

Donna Porter

Porter, 55, is an owner operator of Rich Metals Company, a scrap metal processor and recycling center based in Blue Grass, Davenport and Muscatine.

She said she doesn't have any political experience, but has worked with the city of Blue Grass as a business owner.