New faces running for Blue Grass city council

Two city council seats and the mayor are up for city elections Nov. 2 in Blue Grass. Four people are running for the two seats and two are facing off for the mayoral seat.
Mayor
James Hayes
Hayes, 53, is an operations manager at Novelis International. He hasn't served in public office before, but points to his leadership in managing more than 100 employees. He says he wants to see the city of Blue Grass, population 1,600, continue to grow.
"I grew up in a small town, and once they become stagnant, that's pretty much the end of them," Hayes said.
Blue Grass has grown by 14.7 percent in the last decade, adding 214 people since 2010. Hayes has lived in the Quad-Cities area for the last about 30 years, he said, but grew up in rural southeast Iowa.
He said he wants to make the Blue Grass more approachable for businesses and create events that bring the community together, so the city doesn't become stagnant.
"We lost a local high school and elementary school because we didn't have the people there to support it," he said. "I don't want to see that happen in Blue Grass."
Hayes used to operate a barbecue business and food truck, but said when the business responsibilities grew he decided to continue his job at Novelis instead of run the food truck full time.
Brad Schutte
Schutte, 52, has 16 years of experience on the Blue Grass City Council and was appointed to be mayor after the previous mayor, Larry Guy, died in January 2020. Schutte will be running for his first full term, though he has run previously for mayor and lost.
Schutte also wants to see more growth for the city of Blue Grass.
"Residential, commercial, industrial development," Schutte said. "We'd like to see it."
Schutte pointed to a new RV seller, Premier RV, that is building a 9 acre facility in Blue Grass to be opened later this year, as one example of a commercial development the city would like to work with more businesses on.
He's also served 16 years on the city's volunteer fire department.
City Council
Kimberly Hayes
Hayes, 58, is a food service manager for the Davenport School District in Walcott. She hasn't run for office before, but has worked as a manager or lead cook at her job, and ran a modular home business.
She also used to operate a food truck with her husband, James Hayes, who is running for mayor.
She grew up in the Blue Grass area, and said she has "a really strong community spirit."
She said she'd like to see more businesses in the community to bring in more revenue to the city and ease the tax burden on residents. She said she'd also like to see the city undertake beautification projects to stir up more community pride.
Mike Herman
Herman, 60, has served on the Blue Grass Park Board for the last 10 years, he said. A retired employee of BlueLinx, a building products distributor, Herman has lived in the area for 34 years and had three kids go through the school system.
He said he wanted "the very best for our town and our citizens" and has attended several city council meetings.
Donna Porter
Porter, 55, is an owner operator of Rich Metals Company, a scrap metal processor and recycling center based in Blue Grass, Davenport and Muscatine.
She said she doesn't have any political experience, but has worked with the city of Blue Grass as a business owner.
A resident of Blue Grass for 45 years, she said she'd like to see more growth and development in Blue Grass. She has a degree in elementary education, and she said what she's learned from that is that to be effective "you have to listen, you have to learn, and you have to adapt."
"Growth has to be smart and it has to be at the right place at the right time," she said, adding that she wanted Blue Grass to keep its small town, neighborly foundations as it grows.
She added that she'd like to explore grant writing opportunities from different entities for the city. Porter pointed to her experience in business internationally and locally with her recycling company as a reason she'd be a savvy council member.
Timothy Rhoades
Tim Rhoades, 44, works for John Deere and runs the Blue Grass Drive-In Theater. He also runs Rhoades Smokin Ribs, a catering service in Blue Grass.