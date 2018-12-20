An old rubber boot lays amongst broken glass outside the eastern entrance to the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Rock Island. The former boot factory was shuttered in 2011.
The eastern entrance to the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Rock Island.The demolition of the factory has uncovered a large amount of graffiti throughout the building. The factory was shuttered in 2011.
A crew from Alliance Demolition raze the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant at 1136 2nd St. Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Rock Island. The old factory, on the city's west side, closed in 2011 and production was moved to China.
As crews continue demolition of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island, the Kentucky lawyer who owns the plant said he expects to build a new manufacturing facility on the site that would bring jobs to the area.
"I'm pursuing that even as we speak," Richard Getty, managing partner of The Getty Law Group, Lexington, said last week. "I would hope to have something underway in 12 to 18 months or less."
Getty and a partner purchased the plant after it closed in 2011, and following years of deterioration that Getty said he wasn't aware of, he "ended up with the property and all of the obligations," including thousands of dollars in back taxes, that he is working to repay.
Once the building at 1136 2nd St. is down and the site cleared, Getty said he plans to build a 50,000-70,000-square-foot factory on the site and bring in a manufacturer, possibly European-based.
The old plant made rubber footwear.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms confirmed he has had numerous conversations with Getty and they sound positive, but said everything "is speculative at this point."
"I would use the word 'may.' Something may happen," he said. "Nobody's put any money down, so to speak, or made an offer."
He added at least two other parties have expressed interest in the site, one for manufacturing space and another for warehouse use.
At present, Getty said he is exploring financial incentives.
The plant is in a tax-increment financing district and an enterprise zone, designations that offer tax advantages, Mayor Thoms said.
In addition, in May the state of Illinois designated two adjacent tracts in Rock Island — including the Norcross site — for a federal program aimed at attracting private investment to low-income areas.
Called a Qualified Opportunity Zone, the program was created by federal tax cut legislation signed into law in 2017. It provides for favorable tax treatment for investors who are willing to put money into areas where the poverty rate is 20 percent or more or where median family income is less than 80 percent of what it is in the surrounding area.
The program allows investors to defer federal taxes on prior capital gains as long as they invest in what is called a Qualified Opportunity Fund, a vehicle for putting money into distressed areas.
If an investor holds the fund for all 10 years, there are other benefits, too.
Getty said the city of Rock Island has had reason to dislike him, but that "they ought to like me now."
In addition to his building plans, he is paying about $200,000 owed in taxes for 2011-2014 on a payment plan approved by bankruptcy court, Louisa Ewert, Rock Island County Treasurer, wrote in an email.
Taxes for 2015 and 2016 are paid up. Taxes for the current year of 2017 — $23,320 — are due Dec. 26, she wrote.