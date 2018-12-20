Hugely visible from Illinois 92 in Rock Island, the big brick building with the broken-out w…

Who is Richard Getty?

Richard A. Getty received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky in 1971 and graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1974.

After practicing with several other firms, he formed his own firm in 1998. He is a trial lawyer in business and commercial litigation with an emphasis on mineral litigation, equine litigation, securities litigation, and construction litigation.

He also devotes some time to transactional work, including the representation of companies based in Europe, principally Italy, that have moved or opened operations in North America. He is fluent in Italian.

Clients include two large Kentucky-based financial institutions, a number of owners and breeders involved in the thoroughbred business, and entities in the coal industry.

In his spare time, Getty enjoys bird hunting, including an annual pheasant hunt in the private reserve of his Italian relatives. He also has hunted wild boar in Tuscany and enjoys sparring/boxing at a local gym where he helps instruct and train young underprivileged boys.

