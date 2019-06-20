Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action is out to combat childhood inertia.
The exhibit, which opened Saturday, June 8, at the Family Museum, Bettendorf, invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. Its primary goal is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do.
Featuring the theme of action adventures popular in children’s books and movies, the homegrown exhibit invites visitors to jump into action star training – play activities that build strength, coordination, balance, and endurance.
Cultural spotlights and real-life stories of young people and families passionate about a particular activity aim to deepen visitors’ motivation about fitness. Moving through the exhibit, visitors will get ideas for becoming more active daily.
Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions – activity logs to encourage them to get physically active for 60 minutes a day.
The exhibit is aimed primarily at children ages 5-12, but children 2-5 also can join in the fun. Additionally, Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action developers worked to make the activities accessible to visitors with varying physical abilities and developmental needs.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action was created by Minnesota Children’s Museum. It will be at the Family Museum through Sunday, Sept. 8.
There are four adventure scenes and an action star training center. Each adventure scene provides an imaginative setting in which kids can try out a high appeal physical activity and highlight a specific physical challenge of balance, strength, coordination, or cardiovascular endurance.
Surfing and Snowboarding (Balance): Visitors don Hawaiian shirts or down-style vests, choose one of four balance boards – two basic and two advanced – and see how long they can stay on for the ride. A motion sensor triggers a two-minute video sequence that takes the riders through pine trees and past lakes as they snowboard down a mountain. Then the video takes the riders off the edge of a cliff and sailing into the clouds before landing as surfers in the ocean.
Kung Fu Forest (Coordination): Visitors enter a clearing in a bamboo forest and begin the kung fu session with a bow to show the three principles of kung fu: strength, peace, and respect. Three lantern posts display instructional images of kung fu animal stances – still “ready” positions inspired by the rooster, the snake, and the tiger. After trying the animal stances, they can push a button to trigger a sequence of lightbox images guiding them from still poses into a flow of action. The panels also illustrate the cultural origins of kung fu and other martial arts.
Climbing Canyon (Strength): A trailhead marker introduces four different trails: the Toddler Trail, Beginners’ Bend, Rugged Ridge and Extreme Expanse. Visitors of varying skill and ability levels successfully traverse the trails to safely explore a cave holding a hidden treasure. Hand and footholds guide the visitors across the horizontal walls.
Flycycle Sky (Endurance): Visitors merge their imagination with physical activity when they strap on a bike helmet and climb on one of the Museum’s flycycles. These stationary bikes with wings or propellers each face a cloud-shaped panel. For every few rotations of the wheels, a star lights up in the sky.
Action Star Training (Balance, Strength, Coordination, Cardiovascular and Muscular Endurance): The action star training center provides visitors with challenges of balance, strength, coordination and cardiovascular and muscular endurance through simple activities that kids can do at home.
• At the Yoga Station, visitors try out the tree pose and the cat stretch as well as learn the origins of yoga.
• At the Strength Center, a kid-friendly interpretation of gym equipment, visitors experiment with upper and lower-body strength. They can try out monkey bars, leg presses, self-weighted rowers, and adaptive chin-ups.
• In the Dance Club, visitors choose dance moves and music to get their heart pumping, going freestyle or following the dancer on the screen.
Toddler Pyramid: The toddler pyramid offers the youngest visitors a separate place to experiment with physical activity. With adventure-theme flair, the Toddler Pyramid features toddler-sized steps, a climbing net, and a slide. It emphasizes that you are never too young to be physically active.