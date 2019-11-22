New Farrelly brothers streaming series shot in several Quad-Cities locations

“That was fun to watch,” he said, noting the production resulted in about 150 room nights for the Hyatt at The Bend, including scouting for area locations before filming.

“I don't know if it will give the hotel any exposure, but what it did more than anything else, it showed guys tied into that industry, what the Quad-Cities has to offer,” Stoddard said. “There are people here they can hire to do jobs, and there are plenty of different venues they can film at. Anything we can do to get them here to show them will help, to show how easy it is to come and work with us.”

“Bobby Farrelly did scouting; Peter and Bobby have driven across the country several times, and they just happened to like the Quad-Cities,” said Peter Hawley, director of the lllinois Film Office. “They needed something that looks like the Midwest, and they landed on it.”

“What's interesting here, they didn't file for the tax credit,” he said, noting any film project that spends at least one day and minimum of $100,000 in Illinois is eligible.

“Clearly, we were going to have over $100,000,” Hawley said. “I'm thrilled about it; I hope it bodes well for more production in the northwest part of the state.”