New federal initiative can save eligible households on high-speed internet bills

AARP Iowa is encouraging Iowans of all ages who are without access to high-speed internet or struggling to afford it, to look into the recently launched Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

The program is a $3.2 billion Federal Communications Commission program to help Americans access the affordable, high-speed internet they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown our reliance on high-speed internet,” said AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson. “But too many Iowans are being left behind. Patients navigating telehealth, students learning remotely, and loved ones staying connected with family members by video chat are only a few of the critical tasks that require a high-speed connection.”

“Iowa Community Action Association is proud to stand with AARP to help increase access to service and to drive down costs, in particular for low-income Iowans,” said Katherine Riley Harrington, Executive Director for Iowa Community Action Association. “Internet access is an essential service; and, with more and more basic service delivery occurring over broadband like healthcare, education, and work, it is imperative that all of our citizens get and stay connected."