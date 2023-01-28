New Figge Art Museum exhibit by local artist focuses on healing and remembrance

A boat made of patchwork fabric and wire sat in the Figge Art Museum's Gildehaus Gallery Thursday afternoon, waiting to be suspended in the air alongside dangling papier mache orbs and paintings hung on the walls depicting nature scenes in deep blues and greens.

The paintings were created by Zaiga Minka Thorson, to depict her journey of remembrance and healing and the power of nature. The boat, made to carry away the burdens that cause a heavy heart, and the orbs, crafted with gratitude in mind, were formed by the Quad-Cities community under Thorson's direction to complete an exhibition of reflection and easing pain.

"It was really interesting to see how it evolved," Thorson said about the boat. "And watching people just get sort of lost and carried away in the act of making, I think it's a big part of that healing, that when you're doing something with your hands, it takes you somewhere else."

Thorson will present "Zaiga Minka Thorson: Storms and Silver Linings" Jan. 28-May 7 at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

The title "Storms and Silver Linings" comes from the idea that everyone experiences moments of hardship and joy in life, Thorson said. The artist has had plenty of both and channeled her feelings and memories into her paintings and sculptures.

Thorson said the ideas that would eventually come together to create the exhibition began after the murder of her father in 2013. She found that creating art in the years after his death was a healing and almost meditative experience, allowing her to express emotions that words couldn't.

While the retired Black Hawk College professor has shown works at the Figge as part of group exhibitions in the past, this will be her first solo exhibit. Thorson said she's excited for the opportunity, and appreciated the work the museum did with local artists.

"Not many museums give local artists the opportunity to exhibit, let alone a solo exhibition, and the Figge has a really strong track record of that," Thorson said. "I think that's really wonderful that they're supporting local artists."

Thorson said members of the community had been making their own contributions to the exhibition as well and would continue to do so after it was ready to open. People attended workshops to help create the papier mache orbs and modify strips of cloth to form the boat, personalizing them with their own thoughts and stories.

"When I dealt with the loss of my father, one of the things I really felt was I wish I had someone else to talk to," Thorson said. "I wish I had someone to talk to that has experienced what I'm experiencing."

It was with that line of thinking, and inspiration from a conference in which a speaker discussed bringing art into communities, that Thorson and the Figge decided to bring in community contributions. When the exhibition is open, Thorson said a station will be set up for people who want to add their own pieces to the boat, where they can alter fabric that the artist will then tie to the piece.

Assistant Curator Joshua Johnson said the Figge was always trying to find new ways to explore and present art, and "Zaiga Minka Thorson: Storms and Silver Linings" provided them with the perfect opportunity to engage with the artist and the public in a new way.

"I think the facet that this exhibition represents that we haven't explored before, is the ability of art to heal — not only for the person making it, but also … for visitors, to be able to actively participate in have kind of a healing experience in the space," Johnson said. "I think it's going to be very exciting."