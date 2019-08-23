Tinsley Porter 7, a student at Ridgewood school draws a picture on a piece of cellophane at the Figge Art Museum booth during the Rock Island-Milan School District hosting of the Ready to ROCK the School Year celebration at Schwiebert Park, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Rock Island.
Sharon Heinze of Milan points to the waves of water in a Claude Monet painting entitled Rising Tide at Pourville, which is part of the French Moderns exhibition at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The show continues until Jan. 6, and free admission is being offered, beginning Friday.
Former Figge Art Museum Executive Director Tim Schiffer speaks at a news conference earlier this year. Four candidates to replace him will interview for the job in September.
This is one of the Louis Comfort Tiffany windows on display at the Figge Museum of Art in Davenport.
This is an example of the Art Nouveau pottery on display at the Figge Art Museum.
Volunteer Katelyn Shovlain of Davenport paints faces Sunday during the El Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.
The Figge Art Museum in Davenport could have a new executive director by the end of October.
Four candidates will be brought into Davenport the first couple of weeks in September for interviews, and perhaps an employment agreement can be reached with one of them in October, Don Doucette, chairman of the 11-member search committee, said Thursday.
As for a start date, that could be before or after Jan. 1, depending on what arrangements are worked out with the successful candidate, Doucette said.
A search firm that works in the arts community was hired to recruit qualified candidates and to present the committee with its top choices, Doucette said.
Of 56 qualified candidates who applied, "we were very pleased with the quality of candidates presented," he said.
The new executive director will replace Tim Schiffer, whose last day was July 31.
The committee has not felt rushed because the museum was able to hire Carmen Darland as an interim director, a seasoned executive whose most recent position was as director of Quad-City Arts. She also worked in the private sector, including Heart of America and the former Davenport Bank & Trust Co.
Schiffer began at the Figge in the summer of 2012 and, under his leadership, the museum strengthened its position financially, artistically and in terms of community support, making the directorship a sought-after position, Douchette said.
Monies are in place to pay off the museum's building debt, and the city of Davenport recently extended its funding support. The museum will receive $753,000 annually through 2025, then the amount will increase to $800,000 annually through 2030.
The museum’s attendance has surpassed 100,000 visitors annually, and membership and participation in education programs have increased by more than 50% during Schiffer's tenure.
Additionally, an endowment has been established to bring in blockbuster exhibitions every two years; the first was the wildly successful "French Moderns."
Before Schiffer was hired, the museum had been without an executive director for 18 months following the departure of Sean O'Harrow who became director of the University of Iowa Museum of Art.
