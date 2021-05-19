New fire station will get Davenport out of floodplain

By the end of the month, Davenport should have design ideas for a new fire station that will allow one station to get out of the way of floods.

The city is seeking design and engineering proposals for the new station to be built on land the city bought last year at Brady Street and Welcome Way — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant. It will replace the current Station 3 at 3506 N. Harrison St.

"The current Fire Station 3 is located in the Duck Creek floodplain, at the corner of 35th and Harrison. In 1990, the fire station received damage from the Duck Creek flood," Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said. "And several times since the 1990 flood, the ability to respond from this location has been affected by the rising Duck Creek."

Built in the 1960s, Station 3 is only about a mile from the location of the new station, but the replacement will eliminate response-time issues related to one-way traffic on Harrison Street, the chief said.