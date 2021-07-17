New for Quad-City Times Bix 7 guests: Navigating the I-74 bridge

"At this time, one of the newly completed I-74 bridges — the Iowa-bound/westbound bridge — is open and set up for two-way traffic for motorists going to Iowa and Illinois. Motorists going to Illinois can access the new I-74 bridge at or north of Middle Road in Bettendorf, with 6th Avenue serving as the first available exit in Moline or motorists can continue on to other exits.

"The old Illinois-bound/eastbound suspension bridge is also open for local traffic in downtown Bettendorf going directly to River Drive in Moline. Having two Illinois-bound routes available reduces congestion and helps motorists get to Moline and I-280. No matter which bridge you choose, you’ll be able to get to your destination, just remember to watch for signs directing motorists to the available routes."

The timing of the Bix coincides with traffic-pattern changes that are a hallmark of any major road-and-bridge project. This time, the changes are impacting both sides of the river.

Those making a particularly early dash for downtown Davenport on July 24 will encounter a detour if coming from the east on Grant Street/US 67 in Bettendorf.

Ryan said motorists should be aware that Grant Street will be closed overnight and until 6 a.m. during Bix week.