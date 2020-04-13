New Geneseo officials sworn in from homes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHAT WE KNOW: Former Third Ward Alderman Sean Johnson was elected mayor of Geneseo on March 17, with former alderman Keith Kennett taking his Third Ward seat and three incumbents — Craig Arnold, Robert Wachtel and Brett Barnhart — elected to the other aldermanic seats.

WHAT'S NEW: The newly elected officials were sworn in during a virtual meeting Tuesday with City Clerk Loree Phlypo offering remote elbow bumps. Offering her congratulations, outgoing mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda said it was "kind of awkward because normally we'd be there and shaking your hands."

The council approved a resolution of recognition for Carroll-Duda, who said she had enjoyed seeing everybody grow in their knowledge. "It really has been a pleasure working with all of you," she said. "It's been a wonderful opportunity for me to serve the city." She wished Johnson the best of luck, recognizing the difficult times with the coronavirus and shelter-in-place.