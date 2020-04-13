New Geneseo officials sworn in from homes

WHAT WE KNOW: Former Third Ward Alderman Sean Johnson was elected mayor of Geneseo on March 17, with former alderman Keith Kennett taking his Third Ward seat and three incumbents — Craig Arnold, Robert Wachtel and Brett Barnhart — elected to the other aldermanic seats.
WHAT'S NEW: The newly elected officials were sworn in during a virtual meeting Tuesday with City Clerk Loree Phlypo offering remote elbow bumps. Offering her congratulations, outgoing mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda said it was "kind of awkward because normally we'd be there and shaking your hands."
The council approved a resolution of recognition for Carroll-Duda, who said she had enjoyed seeing everybody grow in their knowledge. "It really has been a pleasure working with all of you," she said. "It's been a wonderful opportunity for me to serve the city." She wished Johnson the best of luck, recognizing the difficult times with the coronavirus and shelter-in-place.
Alderman Martin Rothschild said it had been a pleasure to have Carroll-Duda as mayor and she represented the city very well. Wachtel said: "Like whack-a-mole, something always comes up. Of course, this (coronavirus) is a big one here." City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp said it had been an inspiration to work with a strong, intelligent woman. "Your integrity comes through and your kindness comes through every day. I will miss you," she said.
During public comments, Pastor Steve Palm said Carroll-Duda had just been amazing and had "gone out of your way to make the faith community feel a part of this community."
WHAT'S NEXT: Hollenkamp was re-appointed as city administrator, and her contract was renewed through April of 2022. Phlypo, Finance Director Jamie Matthews and Police Chief Casey Disterhoft also were reappointed to their positions. The council also annexed 30 acres at the industrial park and approved a business registration to enable the city to reach people easily, making the listing of their federal tax numbers optional. Chamber director Zack Sullivan welcomed the change but said the Chamber still objects to a $50 fine for noncompliance. Sullivan said the Chamber would decide soon whether to postpone June's Music Festival to July 31 or cancel it altogether.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.