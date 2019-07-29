One in three Quad-City residents struggles to pay for basic needs, a number Mike Parejko, ch…

Wednesday's launch

Wednesday's launch at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf, will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a keynote address on the importance of giving back by Wallas Wiggins, director of Worldwide Indirect Materials and Services for Deere & Co., Moline.

Other speakers will include Rev. Dwight Ford, senior pastor of Grace City Church, Rock Island, Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water, and Ryan Saddler, director of diversity at St. Ambrose University, both Davenport, who are tri-chairs of the African American Leadership Society steering committee.

Also speaking will be Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way of the Quad-Cities and Tracy White, manager of the AALS for United Way.

Aubrey Barnes, of Rock Island, and Delores Westbrook-Tingle, of the Westbrook Singers, will perform a spoken word song.

And there will be lunch.

Anyone who wants to attend but hasn't already been contacted should contact White at 563-344-0322 or twhite@unitedwayqc.org