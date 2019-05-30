Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Regional Development Authority, the nonprofit River Music Experience has launched a new Guest List series of free concerts in the Redstone Room.
The first was May 10, with Gangstagrass (a combination of bluegrass and hip-hop), and the next is 8 p.m. Saturday with the Kris Lager Band (blues rock) and the Q-C's BEEs, a trio of three female singers.
"We're a nonprofit music education center, and we should be doing more music for free," Kate Dale, RME's director of entertainment, said Thursday. "Not just Live@Five, but touring bands that are normally $15, $20 a ticket. There are some great touring bands."
The plan is to host a free Redstone concert at least once a month, she said. The series is timed well, to include the RME's 15th anniversary on Wednesday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m. featuring bluegrass artist Lindsay Lou, and Austin Thompson of the Way Down Wanderers.
There's no July Guest List show yet, but Thursday, Aug. 14, will have a free show in the outdoor courtyard from the big, boisterous MarchFourth Marching Band. Based in Portland, Ore., they perform mostly instrumental music, combined with a performance by stilt-walkers, acrobatics and hooping.
This Saturday's concert with BEEs features singers Bethann Heidgerken, Erin Moore and Esme Haferbier, with drummer Andrew Ross and guitarist Craig Heidgerken. The first Guest List show — each is family-friendly, open to all ages — attracted 250 people, Dale said, "which is an amazing turnout."
On Friday, June 14, the RME will have a 15th anniversary block party, with a free 5 p.m. outdoor show featuring Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, Iowa City's Elizabeth Moen and the Q-C's Velies. Second Street will be blocked off between Main and Brady, Dale said.
The recent 15-day flash fundraising campaign to support educational programs — which had a $15,000 goal — brought in $25,000, she said.
"It was kind of ironic, bittersweet. The flood happened right in the middle of that, which wasn't planned," Dale said. "The community really came out and supported us; we're so grateful."