For many Quad-Citans whose daily commute takes them across the Interstate 74 Bridge, the span rarely gets a second thought.
Taking the 74 bridge comes as naturally as pumping gas.
For some, though, driving across the too-narrow old bridge between Moline and Bettendorf is so unnerving a proposition, they will go miles out of their way to find another route.
In fact, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said some motorists have become so frightened by the narrow, shoulderless lanes and fast-moving traffic, they have lost their nerve, mid-way.
“It’s fairly rare, but we’ve had to go up and help people cross because they became frozen,” Kimball said last week.
Crash reports from the Bettendorf and Moline police departments suggest some fear and hesitation are earned.
And this year’s weather and bridge construction are adding to the span’s menacing reputation.
Less than halfway into 2019, the crash counts on the bridge have surpassed or are close to surpassing year-end totals from 2017 and 2018.
Bettendorf police already have responded to more wrecks on the 74 bridge this year than they did in all of 2017, according to records provided to the Quad-City Times.
In 2017, 2018 and nearly half of 2019, the two police departments have responded to 211 wrecks on the bridge itself — not counting the crashes on the half-dozen ramps that provide access in and out of the two downtowns.
So far this year, the bridge has been the scene of at least 68 crashes; again, not counting the ramps.
But police and Department of Transportation officials say the new bridge will deliver motorists much more safely across the Mississippi River.
As Kimball pointed out, each span of the new bridge will be at least two times wider, but the new crossing and approach configurations also will eliminate the biggest trouble spots.
The hands-down most perilous point in the corridor crossing is at the State Street exit into Bettendorf, crash data and police indicate.
“I don’t want to call it a blind spot, but it comes up on you,” Kimball said of the approach to the exit ramp, where the roadway drops into a downward angle just after the bridge itself.
“Traffic backs up there at times, and it’s also a slick spot in cold weather,” the chief said. “If you’re exceeding the speed limit, you’ve left yourself no room for error.”
The absence of shoulders also deprives drivers of a last-minute way of avoiding a collision.
The same goes for the recent increase in crashes before the exit ramp, leading into Iowa.
The area in which Iowa-bound bridge traffic merges from two lanes to one was creating so many problems, the DOT relocated the merge point, trying to make it safer.
Now the state is reworking the exit to remove the merge point entirely and permit two lanes of traffic across the bridge and into downtown Bettendorf.
“I think anything we can do to not have that merge … I’m hoping that will be a good thing, but, again, people have to go the speed limit,” Kimball said.
For Illinois-bound motorists, exiting the bridge is a straight shot, but only briefly.
The interstate just past the bridge contains curves that will be eliminated with the reconfiguration. Those curves in the interstate-speed area of the corridor are particularly menacing in bad weather.
“With the new alignment, it’s a lot straighter on the Illinois side,” Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said.
And that’s been the point all along.
The current bridge has long been recognized as dated and inadequate. It has for decades been carrying more vehicles that it was designed to accommodate. But the design itself also has been recognized for its risks.
“From the federal perspective, safety was the key,” Acri said. “That was a hugely significant component to their financial outlay for the project.
“We’re eliminating the scary part of the bridge — the narrowness of the lanes and the number.”
But the new bridge also is supplying longer ramp lengths, which also will help reduce the number of rear-end collisions in areas, such as the exit into downtown Bettendorf.
Based on our studies prior to construction, the most frequent crash types in the corridor are rear-end, fixed-object and sideswipe," said Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT. "These types of accidents experienced within the project corridor are common in areas where roadways are narrow, no shoulders are available, and where ramps do not have the storage capacity to quickly remove vehicles from the main roadway.
"The I-74 project will improve the ramp designs by providing a longer distance for vehicles to enter and exit the interstate, which should help reduce crashes on the ramps. The I-74 project also includes constructing new additional lanes, as well as full shoulders, which should help reduce multi-vehicle (typically rear-end and sideswipe) crashes, particularly during peak hours."