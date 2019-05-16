Drivers traversing Interstate 74 will find a shorter detour in Bettendorf path when a stretch of new I-74 is opened on Friday.
The Iowa Department of Transportation, or IDOT, announced that weather permitting, it has completed two new lanes on I-74 and will switch traffic there sometime in the afternoon.
Local I-74 traffic will switch from the Kimberly Road detour to the westbound I-74 ramp extending from 14th Street. Motorists crossing the Iowa-bound bridge still will have to exit at the first exit to Grant Street/U.S. Highway 67 (Exit 4) and continue straight to 14th Street to return to the interstate via the ramp.
At 14th Street, traffic in the right lane must take the I-74 on-ramp. The left lane will allow access to both the on-ramp and Kimberly Road.
The detour has been part of the new I-74 bridge construction.
"We worked very hard to get this ramp up despite the tough spring we had with the heavy rains," said Danielle Alvarez, IDOT's I-74 project manager.
The contractor, McCarthy Improvement, completed the work right on time per the contract, she added. "There were times they did work around the clock. They worked very hard out there to be able to meet this target before the (Memorial Day) holiday."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
She said shortening the detour required additional embankment, which was impacted by the moisture in the ground. Additionally, concrete cannot be placed against frozen ground or when it's actively raining. "We had plenty of rainy days, windy days and wet days."
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the detour caused a few accidents in the beginning as well as congestion at Kimberly and Lincoln roads and Kimberly and Middle roads. "For the most part, people handled it pretty well."
He said motorists will be thrilled with the traffic update. "This gets everything functioning up on the interstate, which is good."
Alvarez said McCarthy now will move on to widening I-74 from two lanes to three lanes from about Mississippi Boulevard north to Middle Road.
Nursing professionals make an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community every day. Now is the chance to honor exceptional professionals who have inspired with their comfort, skill and dedication.