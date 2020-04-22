New I-80 bridge in 10 years? No decisions have been made about the Quad-Cities span

The study area is a nine-mile stretch of the interstate from just east of the Middle Road interchange in Iowa to the Interstate 88 interchange in Illinois. Modifying the interchanges with I-88, Middle Road, U.S. 67 and Illinois 84 will be considered, as will adding lanes to I-80.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has adopted a six-year budget that extends through 2025 and contemplates funding for the project, the department's Becky Marruffo said. The Illinois DOT is leading this study.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has a five-year budget with the next five-year plan being drafted now for publication in June, Sam Shea, of the Iowa DOT, said.

"I am somewhat confident (continued planning for a new bridge) will be in there," he said.

The one wild card in the timeline is the environmental impact study of the nine-mile stretch; that is, the likely impact on creatures (fish, turtles, eagles, mussels, bats) as well as streams, cultural landmarks, public parks, prime farmland, wetlands and the 100-year flood plain.

Environmental studies take as long as they take, Marruffo said.

Both Shea and Marruffo said they hope the building of a new I-80 bridge — if that is what is decided — doesn't drag out as long as I-74 has.