New in-person learning schedule to start after spring break

When Moline-Coal Valley students return from spring break, they can begin attending five days per week while still dismissing at mid-day. Administrators said they are hopeful this is the final learning model the district will need to adopt during a school year that has endured so many changes due to COVID-19.
Students who want in-person learning will begin attending five days per week on March 29. Currently kindergarten through fourth grade students are attending four half days per week, with Fridays as remote learning days. Middle school and high school students are currently attending on a hybrid schedule.
Superintendent Rachel Savage reported on the district’s fourth quarter planning efforts and said she is excited to be utilizing parent and staff feedback to shape a learning model for the remainder of the year. She said COVID-19 metrics for both the district and the region are looking very positive and she is hopeful the district will not have to alter its plans.
Savage said 90 percent of parents who are currently sending their students for in-person learning responded to a district survey that they want more in-person time. She said the district can now do that, while still honoring the choice of parents who want their students to remain in remote instruction. She said she estimated 15 percent of district students will continue with full-remote learning for the rest of the year.
Although metrics are positive, Savage said the district remains bound by the state’s rules that only allow 50 students in a space at one time. She said because of the size of district buildings, it would not be possible to offer lunch on campus for all students at this time. She said if that rule gets relaxed, the district could extend student days longer.
The district’s lunch procedures will remain unchanged, she said, with students still being offered a “grab-and-go” lunch or a hot lunch for those who wish to stay on campus for that. Schedules for elementary specials teachers, such as art and music, will also remain unchanged as those teachers are shared between buildings.
Savage said she was pleased with the “incremental process” the district has taken to add additional learning time for students and that the district started to offer more in-person time for the district’s younger elementary students first. She commended principals and teachers for their work in acclimating students and working out all the details for safely returning students to the classrooms.
Although most students will dismiss at mid-day, Savage said some students in need of small-group interventions will attend in the afternoons.
Also Monday, board members agreed to again table a facility usage request that would have granted the Piranhas’ Swim Club pool access from March 9 through July 31 for its feeder program. Board members took the same action two weeks ago at the prior board meeting when the same recommendation for action was presented.
Board members heard a presentation from high School principal Trista Sanders and athletic director Dick Knar about district feeder programs and the application process to request the use of facilities. They also detailed communications the district had with the Moline Blue Marlins Swim Club regarding their application.
Sanders said a rubric for approving feeder programs for the district was approved in January 2020. Designated feeder programs are granted use of the district buildings with no fees. Among other stipulations, the rubric states feeder programs are to be comprised of no less than 75 percent of Moline elementary or middle school students. Board president Sangeetha Rayapti said she believes feeder programs should be open to whoever wants to participate and that this policy may be too restrictive.
This issue has been an ongoing concern, with board members previously requesting more transparency and information about the decision-making process. Board members Monday again said they needed further information and Savage said she could research any questions that are submitted to her.
Among the issues of debate, it is unclear whether the Marlins team disbanded. Board member Justin Anderson said he was not satisfied with the answers provided by the district thus far and pointed to the fact that the Marlins board president was in attendance at the meeting.
Bram Gustafson provided public comment Monday, stating the Marlins submitted five documents to the district during the application process. He said he was told the submission looked fine and to wait for further information, but details seemed to have changed after that communication.
Gustafason said his daughter and other swimmers waited a long time for Moline’s pool to reopen during COVID-19 closures. His daughter and some others have sought out other clubs. He said he believes the club “jumped through every hoop” presented by the district” and he is hopeful in the future these swimmers return to Moline.
In other business, board members:
– Took no action following a closed session regarding collective bargaining matters.
– Heard public comment submitted by Aimee Wren, which urged the district to return students to full-time in-person learning to assist struggling students.
– Heard a school spotlight report from Logan Elementary principal Tom Ferguson, who shared positive standardized test growth metrics and a variety of ways the district is providing school celebrations for in-person and remote learners to increase engagement.
– Approved a memorandum of understanding with Black Hawk College to provide college math course placement upon completion of a Moline High School math literacy course.