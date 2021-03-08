New in-person learning schedule to start after spring break

Although metrics are positive, Savage said the district remains bound by the state’s rules that only allow 50 students in a space at one time. She said because of the size of district buildings, it would not be possible to offer lunch on campus for all students at this time. She said if that rule gets relaxed, the district could extend student days longer.

The district’s lunch procedures will remain unchanged, she said, with students still being offered a “grab-and-go” lunch or a hot lunch for those who wish to stay on campus for that. Schedules for elementary specials teachers, such as art and music, will also remain unchanged as those teachers are shared between buildings.

Savage said she was pleased with the “incremental process” the district has taken to add additional learning time for students and that the district started to offer more in-person time for the district’s younger elementary students first. She commended principals and teachers for their work in acclimating students and working out all the details for safely returning students to the classrooms.

Although most students will dismiss at mid-day, Savage said some students in need of small-group interventions will attend in the afternoons.