New Interstate 74 bridge in running for big award

It is not the first time the new span over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline has been recognized, but the latest nomination is a big one.

The Interstate 74 bridge, which fully opened nearly a year ago, is a top-12 finalist in America's Transportation Awards.

It is the top honor for state departments of transportation from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The two-state project now competes for the national Grand Prize, which is chosen by an independent panel as well as the People's Choice Award, which is determined by an online vote.

Those wishing to vote for I-74 may do so online at americastransportationawards.org until the contest wraps up Oct. 21. Click the “Vote Now” button and select “The Memorial Bridge (Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing)” to cast your vote.

The bridge has spanned nearly 30 years of planning, more than $1 billion invested and several years of construction, which included a polar vortex, record-breaking Mississippi River flooding, a derecho and a global pandemic.

“The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has become an icon in the Quad-Cities and the Midwest,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “Those who have seen the positive impact it brings to the region would agree that the bridge is absolutely deserving of national recognition. Cast your votes to bring home this prestigious award.”

Iowa Department of Transportation Director Scott Marler also urged the public to participate in the voting process to show enthusiasm for the hometown nominee.

“We ask for your support to help bring home this award and show the rest of the country, once again, that our states, industry partners and labor force know how to build world-class infrastructure,” Marler said.

Both the Grand Prize and People’s Choice Award come with $10,000 to provide to a charity, not-for-profit or transportation-related scholarship by the winning states.

Built by the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was recognized as a contest finalist for improving safety and mobility, enhancing quality of life and positioning the Quad-Cities for future economic opportunity.

The bridge has four lanes in each direction, a 14-foot-wide bike and pedestrian path with a scenic overlook, and connections to existing paths in Bettendorf and Moline. The approximately $1 billion project includes twin river bridges, new interchanges, ramps and local road reconfigurations.