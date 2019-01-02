Try 1 month for 99¢

By the middle of this month, the eye-catching arch design of the new Interstate 74 bridge will begin to take shape.

The form-and-function model is called basket handle, because that's what the arched steel looks like — a pair of giant handles attached to a couple of bridge spans, rather than to baskets.

The contractors who are spending several years on and around the Mississippi River have their work cut out. The steel for the arch has to be set on precisely angled opposing piers. It must then be erected, piece by piece, until it meets in the middle to create the arch.

"The construction of the arch is one of the most complex activities on the project," said Danielle Alvarez, project engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation. "It will require extraordinary precision and effort, given the geometric details of the basket-handle shape and requires a great deal of coordination.

"Come spring time, we also have to consider impacts on river traffic in the navigation channel. Completing the arch erection in the spring will be the main determining factor for whether the westbound bridge will be completed on time."

So far, the lead contractor, Lunda, has met its deadlines, despite several floods and a freakish November snowstorm. The record-setting snowfall on Nov. 25 left Quad-Citians shoveling out for days, and workers on the water had to clear ice and snow from their construction site and equipment.

"In the next month, we will continue to prepare the arch foundations to receive the first segments of the steel arch," Alvarez wrote in an email Friday. "This will start with a precision milling operation beginning in early January to refine the angle of the imbedded bearing in the arch foundations.

"This is important to set the proper angle (or projection) for the first piece of the steel arch. Work will progress from both sides of the navigation channel beginning first on the Iowa side and incrementally mirroring the same progress on the Illinois side of the arch."

Some sections of steel arrived several weeks ago and have been stored in hopper barges near the bridge's new piers. The steel will be placed on the piers by a 350-foot tall, 740-ton crane, Alvarez said.

When completed, the arch will stand 164 feet above the new roadway.

"Local traffic will always have access across the river in both directions throughout construction," Alvarez assured. "The westbound bridge is anticipated to be reduced to one lane beginning in the spring. We’ll have more details about the traffic impacts at a press conference in early 2019."

Also this spring, the Illinois DOT will expand the interstate from four to six lanes from Avenue of the Cities north to 7th Avenue. The interstate south of Avenue of the Cities was expanded over the summer and fall.

The contractors, city and state officials have said all along that bridge-building is dangerous work, and safety is of the utmost importance.

"No serious injuries have occurred on the project sites," Alvarez said last week. "We have been fortunate so far to have not experienced any serious injuries."

