By the middle of this month, the eye-catching arch design of the new Interstate 74 bridge will begin to take shape.
The form-and-function model is called basket handle, because that's what the arched steel looks like — a pair of giant handles attached to a couple of bridge spans, rather than to baskets.
The contractors who are spending several years on and around the Mississippi River have their work cut out. The steel for the arch has to be set on precisely angled opposing piers. It must then be erected, piece by piece, until it meets in the middle to create the arch.
"The construction of the arch is one of the most complex activities on the project," said Danielle Alvarez, project engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation. "It will require extraordinary precision and effort, given the geometric details of the basket-handle shape and requires a great deal of coordination.
"Come spring time, we also have to consider impacts on river traffic in the navigation channel. Completing the arch erection in the spring will be the main determining factor for whether the westbound bridge will be completed on time."
So far, the lead contractor, Lunda, has met its deadlines, despite several floods and a freakish November snowstorm. The record-setting snowfall on Nov. 25 left Quad-Citians shoveling out for days, and workers on the water had to clear ice and snow from their construction site and equipment.
"In the next month, we will continue to prepare the arch foundations to receive the first segments of the steel arch," Alvarez wrote in an email Friday. "This will start with a precision milling operation beginning in early January to refine the angle of the imbedded bearing in the arch foundations.
"This is important to set the proper angle (or projection) for the first piece of the steel arch. Work will progress from both sides of the navigation channel beginning first on the Iowa side and incrementally mirroring the same progress on the Illinois side of the arch."
Some sections of steel arrived several weeks ago and have been stored in hopper barges near the bridge's new piers. The steel will be placed on the piers by a 350-foot tall, 740-ton crane, Alvarez said.
When completed, the arch will stand 164 feet above the new roadway.
"Local traffic will always have access across the river in both directions throughout construction," Alvarez assured. "The westbound bridge is anticipated to be reduced to one lane beginning in the spring. We’ll have more details about the traffic impacts at a press conference in early 2019."
Also this spring, the Illinois DOT will expand the interstate from four to six lanes from Avenue of the Cities north to 7th Avenue. The interstate south of Avenue of the Cities was expanded over the summer and fall.
The contractors, city and state officials have said all along that bridge-building is dangerous work, and safety is of the utmost importance.
"No serious injuries have occurred on the project sites," Alvarez said last week. "We have been fortunate so far to have not experienced any serious injuries."
010319-qct-qca-bridge-001
A platform for one of the main arches is seen on the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010319-qct-qca-bridge-002
Hopper barges are seen on site at the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010319-qct-qca-bridge-003
The existing Interstate 74 bridge is seen through one of the piers on the new project.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010319-qct-qca-bridge-004
A pier for the main arch of the Interstate 74 Bridge project takes shape in Bettendorf.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010319-qct-qca-bridge-005
Construction on the new bridge can be viewed all around the existing Interstate 74 bridge in Bettendorf.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010319-qct-qca-bridge-006
Barges holding construction equipment and supplies are on site at the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010319-qct-qca-bridge-007
Piers have poured on land for the new bridge.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010319-qct-qca-bridge-008
Piers crossing the Mississippi River have been completed.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010319-qct-qca-bridge-009
A cofferdam is on site of the bridge project.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010319-qct-qca-bridge-010
The end of the bridge deck was recently completed.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-001
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-002
Work continues on the Bettendorf side of the new I-74 bridge. Progress also is reported on the Moline side of the span over the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-003
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-004
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-005
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-006
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-007
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-008
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-009
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-011
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-012
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-013
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-014
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-015
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102518-Bridge-Work-017
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-001
Matt Schneider of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and employed by Kapur and Associates Consulting Engineering, sets up his surveying equipment to see if everything is in the right place Monday in Bettendorf as work continues on both sides of the river on the new I-74 bridge.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-002
Lance Smothers of Dubuque, Iowa, and an employee with Kraemer Construction of Plain, Wisconsin, secures a line as an 80,000-pound pair of I-beams are hoisted and secured into place over the width of Rive Drive in Moline on Monday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-003
River Drive in Moline is shut down as iron workers hoist and attach a pair of I-beams the width of the road Monday as part of the ongoing construction on the new I-74 bridge.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-005
Iron workers are ready for a set of I-beams to be lifted into place over River Drive in Moline on Monday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-006
Iron workers secure a pair of I-beams Monday over River Drive in Moline as work continues on both sides of the river on the new I-74 bridge.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-007
Iron workers secure a pair of I-beams, Monday over River Drive in Moline as work continues on both sides of the river on the new I-74 bridge.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-008
Moline's River Drive is closed as iron workers secure a pair of I-beams stretching across the width of the road Monday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-009
Piers in the middle of the Mississippi River show the Rebar structure as work continues on the new I-74 bridge Monday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-010
Workers work on a pier in the Mississippi River on Monday as work continues on both sides of the river on the new I-74 bridge.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-013
River Drive in Moline was closed down, Monday as a huge crane lifts a pair of I-beams into place as part of the new I-74 bridge.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
091018-qct-qca-I74-014
Construction workers ready a pier in the middle of the Mississippi River for I-beams as work continues on the new I-74 bridge Monday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-062a.jpg
A river view perspective on the construction of the Iowa-side bridge arch Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-087a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-097a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-069a.jpg
Workers weave the rebar for the IIllinois-side arch for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-060a.jpg
A barge passes under the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-083a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-092a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-072a.jpg
The new Interstate 74 bridge construction project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-094a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-130a.jpg
Rain rolls in on the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday August 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-066a.jpg
Workers weave the rebar for the IIllinois-side arch for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-138a.jpg
A river level view of the Illinois-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-057a.jpg
A crane operator works on the new Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-123a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Interstate 74 bridge piers
Welders work Tuesday on Iowa-side piers of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-052a.jpg
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-054a.jpg
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and a section of roadbed for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-099a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-128a.jpg
Passengers on the Channel Cat enjoy the "Building a Bridge for the Future: The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project" presentation by Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, while getting a river view of the bridge construction Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-139a.jpg
A river level view of the Illinois-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-129a.jpg
Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, the I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, entertains and informs passengers on the Channel Cat while talking about the bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-082a.jpg
Two fisherman angle for fish in the channel near the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-076a.jpg
A Rock Island Arsenal rescue boat passes under the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-104a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-075a.jpg
Two arches for the Interstate 74 bridge start to rise out the water, as seen from the west side of the bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-124a.jpg
An egret stands in the shallow water of the Sylvan Slough Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-059a.jpg
A barge passes under the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-079a.jpg
Columns for the new Interstate 74 bridge are framed by a section of the current bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-045a.jpg
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Danielle Alvarez
During a tour Tuesday on the Mississippi River, Danielle Alvarez, Iowa DOT I-74 project manager, entertains and informs passengers on the Channel Cat Water Taxi about the new bridge.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-001a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-043a.jpg
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-035a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side portion the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-022a.jpg
Passengers on the Channel Cat enjoy the "Building a Bridge for the Future: The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project" presentation by Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, while getting a river view of the bridge construction Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Arch foundation
Work continues Tuesday on the foundation for the basket-handle arch on the westbound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-005a.jpg
A river view perspective of the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-020a.jpg
Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, the I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, entertains and informs passengers on the Channel Cat while talking about the construction of the new bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-030a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side portion the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-048a.jpg
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and a section of roadbed for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-028a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-027a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Iowa-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-044a.jpg
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-034a.jpg
A welder works on Iowa-side columns for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-017a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Iowa-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-049a.jpg
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-001
Workers secure the rebar at the base of what will be the arch extending over the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-002
Workers secure the rebar at the base of what will be the arch extending over the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-003
Workers secure the rebar at the base of what will be the arch extending over the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-004
A line of piers show the shape of the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-005
Construction workers use a lift to check the molds for a pier, Thursday, August 16, 2018, as construction continues on the Mississippi River from the Bettendorf side.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-006
Progress on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River as workers climb the rebar for the arch on the Iowa side of the river, Thursday, August 16, 2018, as construction continues on the new I-74 bridge.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-007
A mold for a pier is getting closer to the pour of concrete as workers make preparations, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-008
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Mississippi River from the Bettendorf side.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-009
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Mississippi River from the Bettendorf side.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-010
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the corner of Grant and 14th Street in Bettendorf .
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-001
Iron workers with local 111 replace pins with bolts, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-002
A worker looks over the side of a pier, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-003
A worker walks across a pier under construction in the Mississippi River, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-004
Workers us a lift, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as construction continues on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-005
The construction zone in the middle of the Mississippi River, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work on the new I-74 bridge continues.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-006
Construction on a new pier continues, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Moline as work continues on the new I-74 bridge.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-007
Iron workers with local 111 Randy Head and Zach Chance remove pins and replace them with bolts, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-008
A worker guides a load to its landing spot, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-009
The main roadway and exit ramp are taking shape, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Bettendorf as work on the new I-74 bridge continues.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-010
Zach Chance with iron workers local 111 secures bolts into I beams, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-011
A worker walks through the shadows of the I-beams cast on new cement work, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-012
Iron workers with local 111 remove pins and replace them with bolts, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-013
Iron workers with local 111 remove pins and replace them with bolts, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-014
An iron worker stands on a pier holding newly placed I-beams, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-015
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, on the Bettendorf side.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
092618-I74-Update-016
A large pier under construction in the Mississippi River, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work on the new I-74 bridge continues. The arches are starting to take form on either side.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
080218-qct-wages-001
Workers on the Interstate 74 bridge project work in lifts and on metal forms over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
080218-qct-wages-002
Workers are transported between barges on small work boats on the Mississippi River while working on the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf on Thursday. New data shows that while Iowa's unemployment rate is low, worker wages are seeing little gain.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
080218-qct-wages-003
Workers on different platforms are seen working on a metal form above the Mississippi River on the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
080218-qct-wages-005
Workers head up in a lift while on the Interstate 74 bridge project over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
080218-qct-wages-006
Workers on the Interstate 74 bridge project are transported between barges and the shore in a work boat on the Mississippi River in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
080218-qct-wages-007
A pair of workers take a quick break near the end of their work day on a barge on the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
080218-qct-wages-008
A worker walks on the deck level of the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
071818-qct-Bridge-Update-001
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
071818-qct-Bridge-Update-002
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
071818-qct-Bridge-Update-003
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
071818-qct-Bridge-Update-004
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
071818-qct-Bridge-Update-005
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
071818-qct-Bridge-Update-006
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
071818-qct-Bridge-Update-007
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
071818-qct-Bridge-Update-008
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
071818-qct-Bridge-Update-009
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
