New jobs and $500,000-plus investment could be coming to Davenport's Hilltop village

Roughly six years ago, the city council conceptually approved the splitting of a half block of vacant land at the location. The eastern two-thirds of the half-block was conveyed to Newbury Development in 2015 for a new housing project that was completed in early 2017, and included space on the first floor on the west side of the building for the MLK Interpretive Center.

The rest of the block was to be either conveyed or leased to the Friends of MLK for the planned MLK Park.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress, but the city and Friends of MLK have now finalized a draft lease for consideration, and Friends of MLK has unveiled revised plans for the space.

"We think it’s spectacular, and the Downtown Davenport Partnership is looking at contributing funding to the construction of this," said DDP Executive Director Kyle Carter. "We are eager partners in this, and will leverage a bigger, better thing. We have one thing in front of us today that is wonderful, and we can pursue many others as well."

Some residents spoke of the need to develop other sites in the city honoring, celebrating and recognizing black history in Davenport and the contributions of other African-Americans.