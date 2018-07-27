The closure of 60th Street north of John Deere Road is scheduled to begin Monday.
Eddie Coryn, project manager for McCarthy Improvement Co., said the closure will not allow for northbound or southbound traffic while restricting east and west movement on 38th Avenue through 60th Street.
"This is a 42-calendar-day closure, at which time 60th Street will be opened after work in this area is completed," Coryn said in a released statement.
During the closure, a detour will allow for traffic to access 38th Avenue (Coaltown Road) east of 60th Street. A temporary road will connect 38th Avenue to 70th Street, allowing access to Black Hawk College from 38th Avenue and other businesses in the area.
Also Monday, lane restrictions will be placed on 41st Street in the area of John Deere Road.
Coryn said that, in order to rebuild the intersection of John Deere Road and 41st Street, northbound and southbound traffic will be restricted to one dedicated left turn lane and one through/right turn lane for both northbound and southbound traffic.
"This configuration will not affect through traffic on John Deere Road," he said. "This is planned to be a short duration stage to rebuild half of the intersection and then move traffic to the new pavement."