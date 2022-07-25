New leader at River Bend Food Bank is a familiar face

A veteran of the River Bend Food Bank is coming back to serve as president and CEO of the region's largest supplier of meals to the hungry.

Nancy Renkes, who served as Chief Partnership Officer, CPO, from 2015 to 2020, is returning to the Quad-Cities after a brief move to Wisconsin and will take over as leader at River Bend on October 1, the agency's board announced Monday.

She is replacing Mike Miller, who left the Davenport-based agency in June after seven years as CEO, in "a mutually agreed upon separation," food bank officials said.

“In Nancy’s time as Chief Partnership Officer (CPO) for the Food Bank, she was a respected member of the leadership team not only internally by staff and the board but externally in the community and region," said board chairwoman Janet Mathis. "When the board began the search for a new CEO and learned that she was moving back to the Quad-Cities for personal reasons, it seemed to be kismet.

“After considering qualifications and completing a full interview and background check process, the board unanimously voted to offer Nancy the position."

Since 2020, Renkes has led the Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, Wisc., as its executive director.

Prior to working at River Bend, Renkes held leadership and fund-development positions at the Quad Cities Women’s Connection and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

She and her husband, Jim, are the former owners of the Grape Life Emporium.

"I am honored to have this opportunity to rejoin the team and continue this important work,” Renkes said in a statement supplied by River Bend.

The agency works with 400+ partner agencies in 23 counties to ensure people facing hunger have reliable access to healthy food. Leading the community-wide effort to eliminate hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, in 2021, the Food Bank distributed more than 22 million meals to children, adults, and seniors through food pantries, schools, senior residences, and community organizations.