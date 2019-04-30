A former Bridgestone/Bandag executive has been chosen to head up the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corp., or GDRC, the entity that markets and manages the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center in north Davenport.
Roy Wennlund, GRDC's new executive director, succeeds Tim Wilkinson, who is retiring after serving as executive director since 2012. Wennlund's first day was April 15. Wilkinson retired as of Tuesday.
Leaders with the GDRC board introduced Wennlund, while thanking Wilkinson for his leadership, during the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
"We're out there still trying to make things happen," Wennlund said.
Formed 20 years ago, the GDRC has marketed industrial sites in the business park at Northwest Boulevard and Interstate 80. The public-private partnership includes partners from the city of Davenport, Scott County, MidAmerican Energy and the private sector.
Quizzed by supervisors as what is next for the industrial center, Wennlund said the adjacent property owned by the Shriners Hospital would be a likely expansion site. He said the Shriners own four 40-acre parcels as an investment property.
In addition, he said 72 acres remain for sale in the park, where Sterilite and Kraft/Heinz have built major facilities.
Wilkinson, who also was present, said this would be the third time GDRC has discussed the Shriners property with its owners.
Wennlund hopes to convince them that now is the time to sell the site, which is now leased for farming.
"Maybe they have held onto it a long time and hopefully it is time to sell their investment...," he said after the meeting. He hopes to convince them to "maximize their income" and sell it off.
"In some cases, they are prohibited from selling," Wennlund said. "We are going to take another swing at it," he said. It's the most logical place to make an extension."
Quoting Quad-Cities Chamber statistics, he said since the park's inception it has had $475 million in investments, created 1,266 new direct jobs and 2,170 ancillary jobs. Buildings totaling 3.8 million square feet have been constructed, and the site has $135 million of assessed valuation. In addition, it generates $781.6 million in annual economic impact and $50.6 million in annual payroll.
Wennlund, 61, brings 26 years of experience with Bridgestone and its predecessor Bandag Inc. Most recently, he was manager of property services leading a team that managed Bridgestone's commercial portfolio. He has worked as a consultant, including for GDRC, since 2018.
With his corporate background and experience serving on Bettendorf's Planning & Zoning Commission, where he serves as chairman, he said the new job "was a natural extension in my semi-retired world."
Tim Huey, the county's planning and development director, reminded the board that when GDRC began "We wanted jobs, we wanted tax base and we wanted utility usage."
In fact, Wilkinson said MidAmerican continues to own 40 acres in the park and has indicated future plans to consolidate its maintenance operations there. "They built one somewhere else so it's been delayed until 2020," he said. "They've been a good partner, we know it's coming."