New location will get Davenport fire station out of floodplain

By the end of the month, Davenport should have design ideas for a new fire station that will allow one station to get out of the way of floods.
The city is seeking design and engineering proposals for the new station to be built on land the city bought last year at Brady Street and Welcome Way — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant. It will replace the current Station 3 at 3506 N. Harrison St.
"The current Fire Station 3 is located in the Duck Creek floodplain, at the corner of 35th and Harrison. In 1990, the fire station received damage from the Duck Creek flood," Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said. "And several times since the 1990 flood, the ability to respond from this location has been affected by the rising Duck Creek."
Built in the 1960s, Station 3 is only about a mile from the location of the new station, but the replacement will eliminate response-time issues related to one-way traffic on Harrison Street, the chief said.
"In the 2018 operational study of the fire department, the consultants recommended relocating Fire Station 3 due to its current position in the Duck Creek floodplain and to improve emergency response to the areas north within the city," Carlsten said. "Also, we are looking to incorporate a community space connected to the new station, similar to the community space at the Davenport Police Station."
The city has issued a Request for Qualifications, asking for design and engineering proposals, due May 28. The firm whose ideas are selected are to give a presentation during the city council's July 7 Committee of the Whole meeting, Assistant City Administrator Mallory Merritt said.
The city has budgeted $400,000 for the design and engineering work, and Davenport's 6-year capital-improvement plan outlines a construction date of 2023 and completion in 2024, she said. The council has not yet approved a specific amount for construction, but the fire station will be funded through general obligation bonds, Merritt said.
"It is unknown when construction will actual begin, but the Fire Department is eager to keep this project moving forward," Carlsten said. "City staff estimates construction should be completed about nine to 12 months after it has started."