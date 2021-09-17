New mayor on the ticket for LeClaire

Dennis Gerard, 63, is set to take the mantle as LeClaire mayor, as he's unopposed in the race after the filing deadline for city elections passed Tuesday evening.
Gerard, a retired KONE senior vice president, currently serves as the mayor pro-tem on the council. He's the finance committee liaison and also served on the chamber of commerce in LeClaire.
He said once he retired from KONE, where he was senior vice president of the northeast U.S. and traveled often, he wanted to get more involved with LeClaire. He won the 2015 city council election, unseating an incumbent council member.
City Council
Three incumbents are running unopposed for three spots on LeClaire's city council.
Amy Blair
Blair, who's running for her second term, is the liaison to the parks and recreation committee. In particular, she said she's proud of the city's work developing Huckleberry Park, where residents and kids can go to play soccer and other field sports. She said she'd like to implement an option for kids to play sports in a LeClaire league. Now, she said, parents and kids travel to Bettendorf for most athletic activities.
Blair, 43, works for John Deere.
Barry Long
Long, 52, is ending his 12th year as a city council member in LeClaire. He works for John Deere, and said his priority for the city is working on infrastructure and road projects. He said he's also interested in addressing the next steps for the city's current all-volunteer fire department, and whether the city should hire a few paid staffers.
Ryan Salvador
Salvador, 46, is running for his first full term on the city council. He was appointed to fill former council member John Smith's position. Salvador works for John Deere. He said as a council member, his priority is to balance between continued growth in LeClaire and making LeClaire a great place for people to live.
He added that he's looking forward to planning Phase 2 of LeClaire's downtown and levy.