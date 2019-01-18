A new federal law mean Iowans will receive new Medicare cards.
The law requires the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services to remove Social Security numbers from Medicare cards, according to a news release from the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley. The new card has an 11-digit number instead, the Medicare Beneficiary Identifier, which will be used for billing, claims, eligibility and all other interactions with Medicare.
The new cards began to be issued last year. If Medicare recipients have not received a card, call 1-800-MEDICARE, log into mymedicare.gov or contact their health provider. Callers will be asked to verify their identity and address, after which a new card will be sent.
CMS does not call without prior permission, the release said, and card holders should also be careful if anyone contacts them about their new Medicare number.