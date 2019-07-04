A wreath that says "Coach Anderson," a bouquet of white and blue carnations and balloons decorated the fence Thursday at the Rock Island County Courthouse, where a falling limb killed two men a year ago during Red, White and Boom!
Daniel Ortiz Mendoza Sr., 61, of Rock Island, was pronounced dead at the scene and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, died later. At least three others were injured when the limb from a large oak tree fell while people gathered to watch fireworks from the courthouse lawn in downtown Rock Island.
The limb, which measured 8 feet, 2 inches at the base and was about 45 feet long, fell about 25 feet to the ground, according to Rock Island County officials.
Also injured was Kataivreonna Carter, 21, of East Moline, who was in her third trimester of pregnancy. Carter was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where a healthy baby girl was delivered.
Rock Island County Forest Preserve District Arborist Ben Mills inspected the century-old red oak tree in front of the courthouse two days after the accident, according to information from Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos,.
The Anderson and Mendoza families have filed a 35-count wrongful death suit against the county. The suit also names the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, the city of Rock Island and Raney Horticultural Inc./Raney Tree Care as defendants. Plaintiffs are the Lawrence K. Anderson and Daniel Mendoza estates and Randy Anderson and Eva Mendoza, the men's wives. Kathleen Carter and Kataivreonna Carter also are named as plaintiffs.
The Carters also were struck by the limb or its branches, the suit says.