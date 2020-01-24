New $33 million crane replacing lock gates

Barb Ickes Follow Barb Ickes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Quad-Cities has a new namesake that already is making waves up and down the Mississippi River.

Dubbed "The Quad Cities," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' new heavy-lift crane will be christened in the spring, but it already is being put to work.

Capable of lifting 500 tons — 1 million pounds — the $33 million crane is hoisting the old gates out of Lock & Dam 15. The eight gates in the lock's main and auxiliary chambers are being replaced.

At 80 years old, the gates have taken a beating from corrosion and from being hit by barge tows locking through over the years, said Tom Heinold, chief of operations at the Corps' Rock Island District.

"The old crane is at the end of its design life, because it is less safe and more costly to maintain," Heinold said of the 1970s-era crane that is being retired. "It will be put to use this summer on the Illinois Waterway Project, and it will be disposed of after that.

"The new crane already has been put to use in New Orleans, and its first job up here, of course, is right here at Lock & Dam 15."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}