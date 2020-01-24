New $33 million crane replacing lock gates

The Quad-Cities has a new namesake that already is making waves up and down the Mississippi River.
Dubbed "The Quad Cities," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' new heavy-lift crane will be christened in the spring, but it already is being put to work.
Capable of lifting 500 tons — 1 million pounds — the $33 million crane is hoisting the old gates out of Lock & Dam 15. The eight gates in the lock's main and auxiliary chambers are being replaced.
At 80 years old, the gates have taken a beating from corrosion and from being hit by barge tows locking through over the years, said Tom Heinold, chief of operations at the Corps' Rock Island District.
"The old crane is at the end of its design life, because it is less safe and more costly to maintain," Heinold said of the 1970s-era crane that is being retired. "It will be put to use this summer on the Illinois Waterway Project, and it will be disposed of after that.
"The new crane already has been put to use in New Orleans, and its first job up here, of course, is right here at Lock & Dam 15."
Local mayors and other leaders will be invited to the new crane's christening in April, Heinold said. After that, it will be permanently based (when not in use) just below Lock & Dam 14 at LeClaire. It was built on its barge/base, and tows already owned by the Corps are capable of guiding it to where it needs to go.
"It will go anywhere gates need to be lifted," he said. "Since it's named for the Quad-Cities, we'll invite local mayors and our congressional folks to the christening in April, and we'll break a bottle of champagne over the bow."
The "regional asset" for the Mississippi River comes with an operator, engineer, mechanic and deckhand, Heinold said.
Its work at Lock 15 is expected to wrap up in mid-February with the completion of the gate-replacement project. The lock-door replacement began just after the first of the year.
The replacement gates, called "miter" gates because of their angled joints, were fabricated by a steel company in Alabama. Total cost, from design and delivery to installation, is $8.2 million.