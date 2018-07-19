New museum celebrates Walcott's heritage
Determined to preserve history for future generations, the Walcott Historical Society is opening the doors of a new museum that honors the town's past, including its German heritage and its beginnings as a "jerkwater town," or a water stop for the railroad.
Society president and chairman Karen Puck, who helped lead the charge, said "All the committee feels it is important for the younger generation to know where they came from and what their ancestors went through."
Inside the museum, visitors can examine historical photographs and relics, antiques, documents as well as memorabilia of long-ago mainstay businesses such as the Walcott Store, H.H. Schnekloth Lumber Co. and Walcott Bakery. Located at 102 E. Vernon St., the museum gives the society its first location to continually display historic items.
"This is just a taste of what we have because we have so much more in storage," said Brenda Warner, co-chair.
The historical museum will be unveiled during Walcott Day festivities this weekend. It will hold an open house from 3-7 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
According to Puck, the museum's collection got its start thanks to items, photographs and other historical pieces collected by the late Rudy Bluedorn, a local historian. After his death, Puck and her husband, Dennis, cared for his wife, Evelyn, who also has since passed away.
"I promised Evelyn we would do something (with Rudy's collection)," she said. The new museum fulfills that promise.
As history buffs, Puck and fellow member Carol Snay said they worry that as the older generation passes away, the younger generations will simply throw away their items, and pieces of history will disappear.
It was the historical society's work on its Walcott pictorial history book, published two years ago, that led to the museum's formation.
The project received a boost when society member Karla Burt of Burt Clinic of Chiropractic, located across the street, offered to provide the space for the startup museum.
"In a perfect world, we would win the lottery and build a building for the museum," she half joked. But a larger museum is on the group's wish list.
The four-room museum features displays about the town's history, the Rock Island Lines, its consolidated school which the city's founder William Walcott helped build, and much more. The wooden display cabinets that once sat in the old Walcott Store nearly fill one of the rooms.
The general store, which closed in 2001, was operated by two generations of the Warnecke family. For Burt, the Walcott Store was a big part of her history — first opened by her grandfather and namesake, Karl Warnecke, and later run by her father, Albert Warnecke.
"Until I met Karen (Puck), I didn't have any appreciation for history," Burt said. "It's growing on me how important it is to keep alive."
As the museum was taking root, donations of all sorts arrived from residents, society members and others. Items such as chalkboards from a country school, equipment and items from the Rock Island Lines and historical documents such as a framed charter of the Knights of Pythias greet visitors. A 1904 wedding dress, worn by Dora Frauen, is displayed alongside a wool tuxedo and a reproduction of a newspaper clipping announcing her marriage to Raymond Boll. The dress was donated by her granddaughter, Marsha Paustian.
Snay said the museum provides more permanency to Walcott's historical collection. She recalled temporary displays set up during the town's quasquicentennial in 1979 and sesquicentennial in 2004. At the latter event, she said "We did not know what would be there (for display) and it was amazing what came in that people had. The sad thing was we had to take that down."
Bread pans salvaged from the Walcott Bakery, now on display, had Snay thinking of her childhood days to the bakery. "They had the biggest, best sugar cookies," she said.