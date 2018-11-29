A new partnership gives Eastern Iowa Community College nursing graduates the chance to finish a bachelor’s degree in a year and a half.
The agreement between Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and the University of Iowa College of Nursing will help address state and national nursing shortages, according to EICC Nursing Program Director Lori Haugen and University of Iowa College of Nursing Dean Julie Zerwic.
Zerwic and EICC Chancellor Don Doucette signed the agreement Thursday during a news conference in the nursing lab at Scott Community College, Bettendorf. EICC includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges.
The articulation agreement is called “RN to BSN 3+1.5.” Qualified EICC students who enroll in the online program can finish a bachelor’s degree through the University of Iowa Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
“This agreement provides a wonderful opportunity for our students to continue their education,” said Haugen. “We are excited that the University of Iowa recognizes the quality of our nursing program and values EICC graduates.”
The program, Zerwic said, is designed for associate-degree students and registered nurses “ready to expand their nursing skills and professional potential” by earning a bachelor’s degree.
The nursing program is one of EICC’s biggest, with more than 300 students enrolled and another 700 in the pre-nursing pipeline, Doucette said.
Nursing student Natalie McQuay of Davenport has one more semester left to complete her registered-nurse studies. A certified nursing assistant for five years, she seeks more opportunities as an RN. She will consider pursuing her bachelor’s after she becomes a registered nurse.
The partnership will enable EICC graduates to help fill the void of the aging and retiring nursing workforce while allowing them to continue working in their communities as they complete their degree.
“Nurses are being hired in record numbers for many roles,” Zerwic said. “That pulls them away from some traditional employment opportunities, like hospitals.”
Nurses are in demand in health care business fields, she said. For example, medical-supply companies find nurses are valuable because they understand patient problems. Nurses also are needed in corporate settings and facilities such as prisons and jails, she said.