New photo shows the Quad-Cities from the International Space Station

OUTER SPACE — A photo of the Quad-Cities was recently snagged from the largest single structure humans ever put into space.

The regional photo was snagged Dec. 6, according to a caption on NASA's website. Its origin appears to be the International Space Station (ISS), which was tagged on the photo along with six-person Expedition 61 crew currently in space.

"The city of Moline, Illinois is surrounded by the Mississippi and Rock Rivers," reads the caption on NASA's website. "The Mississippi River is the boundary between the states of Illinois and Iowa."

The image shows a roughly 40-mile stretch from Viola, Ill., to the edge of DeWitt, Iowa. The picture is rotated 90 degrees so the top of the image points eastward, toward Chicago.

It's unclear why the photo was taken. The Quad-Cities shot was one of only a handful of aerial photos posted to the NASA page in recent weeks.

The ISS orbits some 250 miles above the Earth.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

