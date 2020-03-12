New poll shows GOP advantage in 2nd Congressional District race

Republicans hold an early advantage in the race for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

The poll found 49% of respondents in the district preferred a generic Republican to 41% who said they preferred a generic Democrat.

Conducted by Selzer & Co. and reported by the Register, the poll did not name specific candidates. "If the elections for the U.S. House of Representatives were being held today, which party’s candidate would you vote for in your congressional district?" the poll asked. Respondents then chose between the Republican or Democrat.

Iowa’s Second Congressional District has been held by U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack since 2006. Loebsack, a Democrat, will retire at the end of his term, in early 2021.

The frontrunners are Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a physician and Iowa state senator, and Democrat Rita Hart, a farmer and former state senator. In addition to Miller-Meeks, the crowded Republican primary includes former U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling, formerly of Illinois and now in LeClaire. Hart is expected to be unopposed for the Democratic nomination.