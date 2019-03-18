WHAT WE KNOW: Port Byron Village Trustees held an open public budget meeting Monday prior to the village board meeting to get input on the 2019-2020 Budget; however, no one from the community attended. Despite lack of attendance Finance Chairman Wayne Oney verbally went over the entire budget. This included a $936,212 General Fund Income Total and a $906,214 General Fund Expense Total; $228,000 sewer fund income and Sewer Fund Expense of $226,751; Garbage Fund Income $114,106 and Expense of $112,588. The MFT Fund Income Budget is $43,700 with Expenses of $44,000.
WHAT IS NEW: During the regular village meeting, trustees unanimously accepted Ordinance M191803A adopting the 2019/2020 annual budget.
WHAT IS NEXT: Plans are being made to move forward with the downtown streetscape. $11,900 was approved to purchase more blocks for the cemetery. Building Inspector Doug Streeter will receive a $25 a month raise effective April, 1.
Deb Buttleman Malcolm