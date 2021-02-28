New program would help 5,000 Quad-City adults lose weight, get active

As a doctor, Nicolas Shammas sees first-hand the health problems stemming from obesity, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, joint problems, heart attacks, strokes and sleep apnea.
And as a doctor, he can prescribe medicine to treat some of those problems.
But the best treatment would be to eliminate obesity, and he is just months away from launching a program that he is convinced can do that for 5,000 Quad-City adults.
Called Health for All, the program would be spearheaded by the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation that Shammas founded.
It would enroll 5,000 people over a five-year period and, through guided nutrition, exercise and follow-up, those people would each lose 7% of whatever weight they started at and would do 150 minutes of exercise per week, an average of 30 minutes per day, and maintain that for five years.
A critical aspect of the program will be follow-up, Shammas said.
As many people know, it's easy to be, as Shammas says, "psyched up initially," but as time goes on, enthusiasm can fade and people slip back into old habits, such as eating too many french fries and sitting too much.
But if he can get people to stay on track for five years, then they "will have developed a habit and it's a long-term, sustainable model," Shammas said.
It would "literally transform the life of that person."
The program will be administered from the foundation's new headquarters in the R. Richard Bittner YMCA in Davenport.
A nutritionist will be on staff and exercise equipment and opportunities at the Y will be available.
In some cases insurance would cover the cost, but Shammas does not want lack of insurance to be a deterrent. People without insurance or who can't pay will receive free or discounted service.
To start the program — to hire a nutritionist and coaches, set up the electronic tracking system, provide service to those without ability to pay — he needs about $250,000 and currently is submitting requests to various funders. He believes $400,000 to $500,000 will be needed over the course of five years and after that the project should be self-sustaining.
Genesis Philanthropy foundation already has committed, and executive director Missy Gowey couldn't be more excited.
Disease prevention and wellness are exactly why the philanthropy foundation was founded in 2013.
Shammas' idea "is of great interest to us," she said. "We can get ahead of heart disease."
The Genesis Foundation supports projects to address "things that have already happened, but if we could get people before they end up in our emergency room or in our cardiac cath lab" that would be better, she said.
To fund a program that "can help someone ward off a heart attack, that makes a great deal of sense," she said. "He (Shammas) wants to change the lives of 5,000 adults!"
And, in reality, the impact will be even more far-reaching because "when you're helping one person in a household learn about nutrition and exercise, you're really helping that whole household," Gowey said. "We can be making generational change."
Other wellness initiatives the philanthropy foundation has funded include a screening program for lung cancer; several years of funding for the Scott County Mental Health Court; and the Family Connects program in which a visiting nurse visits the home of all babies born at Genesis within the first three weeks of their lives to make assessments of both the baby and the mother, thereby catching possible difficulties before they become an emergency.
The foundation's investment in Health for All was made possible because of a generous legacy gift from Jim Victor, she said. Victor was a Davenport financial adviser who served as the foundation's board president. He died in 2018.
In Shammas' characteristic, charge-ahead style, he hopes to get Health for All launched in April or May and would optimistically like to have 400-500 people enrolled the first year.
"We really hope the community will step up — this is for them, this is what we need, this is what we've been waiting for."