New program would help 5,000 Quad-City adults lose weight, get active

The Genesis Foundation supports projects to address "things that have already happened, but if we could get people before they end up in our emergency room or in our cardiac cath lab" that would be better, she said.

To fund a program that "can help someone ward off a heart attack, that makes a great deal of sense," she said. "He (Shammas) wants to change the lives of 5,000 adults!"

And, in reality, the impact will be even more far-reaching because "when you're helping one person in a household learn about nutrition and exercise, you're really helping that whole household," Gowey said. "We can be making generational change."

Other wellness initiatives the philanthropy foundation has funded include a screening program for lung cancer; several years of funding for the Scott County Mental Health Court; and the Family Connects program in which a visiting nurse visits the home of all babies born at Genesis within the first three weeks of their lives to make assessments of both the baby and the mother, thereby catching possible difficulties before they become an emergency.

The foundation's investment in Health for All was made possible because of a generous legacy gift from Jim Victor, she said. Victor was a Davenport financial adviser who served as the foundation's board president. He died in 2018.