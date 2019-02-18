Birth control in Iowa may soon be available without a prescription.
A proposal from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds would make Iowa one of 11 states and the District of Columbia where birth control is available over the counter.
If the proposal becomes law, pharmacists would have an easier time dispensing birth control pills, hormone patches and vaginal rings. The Iowa Department of Public Health's medical director would sign a "standing order" to allow the product's sale to adult patients, which would serve as a prescription.
The law would affect more than 50,000 women of childbearing age in the Quad-Cities. A 2015 CDC study by the Centers for Disease Control estimates that about 60 percent of women between 15 and 44 years old use birth control, and there are about 89,000 women in that age range in the Quad-Cities, according to the 2010 Census.
While proponents say expanded birth control would help women who live in areas of the state where it may be difficult to get a prescription, detractors say there are still questions and concerns to be answered.
State Rep. Cindy Winckler D-Davenport, is concerned about education and a lack of a followup. "So the governor is proposing that those be available over the counter that a pharmacist could prescribe, but there's no effort to follow up with that prescription to make sure that it is working and working correctly," she said, adding a woman could open herself up to an unintended pregnancy as a result of not seeing a physician or provider.
The education behind prescribing a pill is also a concern, Winckler said. "Making birth control more accessible is a goal, but the way in which the governor has proposed it leads me to several questions and concerns," she said. "We had a process that had access to birth control, and we took that funding away, and that was our Planned Parenthood, and doing an end-run again around the education and the people most prepared to prescribe it isn't a healthy decision."
Executive Director of the Family Planning Council of Iowa Jodi Tomlonovic said increasing access to contraceptives is a good thing. "We have parts of the state where it's probably a little more difficult to get to a health care provider like a doctor or a nurse practitioner or physician's assistant," she said. "And so hopefully this would help women in those parts of the state who need better access."
But Tomlonovic said the council is concerned about testing if people are sexually active, and if pharmacists would be trained to discuss it. "They obviously couldn't do the testing, but to know how to talk about that in a sensitive way to clients."
Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, said the governor offered a reasonable plan, but legislators will ensure the medication offered is safe. "I think that it is important that we do not pass legislation that may have unintended consequences that could potentially put Iowans at risk."
Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, said if properly done, it would be a "very good" thing to do. " I think we have to look at training for the pharmacists, we have to look at consideration for insurance and insurance payments, but a lot of states are currently doing it," she said.
If the questions are answered, Kurth said, providing women access to birth control services is a positive, especially with the cutback in Planned Parenthood funding and the closing of its Bettendorf location in 2017.
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said she is generally supportive of increasing access to affordable birth control, though she had not seen a bill yet. Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine, who identified himself as pro-life, said he also is supportive of allowing access to affordable birth control medication.
Iowa Pharmacy Association Board of Trustees member Kate Gainer said while they hadn't seen the proposal in its final form, the organization supports the concept of using pharmacists across the state to provide greater access to medications. More than 25 other states have statewide protocols or standing orders to allow them to prescribe medications like birth control in a behind-the-counter fashion.
Gainer said she didn't have any real concerns about the proposal. "In fact, we have additional legislation that would allow pharmacists to serve as that point of access for other medication too that don't require a diagnosis," she said. "But we still have to see the details of the proposal."