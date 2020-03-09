New public works building/fire station to be completed by Sept. 30 in Silvis

The east end of downtown Silvis will have a whole new look to it by Sept. 30.
That’s when the new multipurpose $1.977 million public works building/fire station is expected to be completed.
Centennial Contractors of Moline submitted the low bid for the construction project, which was approved unanimously by the Silvis City Council at last week's meeting.
It is being designated an Impact Project, meaning there will be no strikes by the workers during its construction, and union labor will be used.
The new building will be built in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue, where the current public works building sits.
“We intend to fund it using existing city funds, so we are not borrowing any money, which is a pretty big deal,” said Jim Grafton, city administrator/public works director. “If we don’t have to borrow money, we don’t have to raise taxes. And if we don’t raise taxes, at least that’s a positive, (showing) how healthy our community is.”
The building will be 240 feet long by 60 feet wide and include three bays for firetrucks and seven more for public works equipment.
The plan is to make the street side of the building look like a fire station. “We just want it to blend in with the development that’s taking place downtown. We want it to be a noticeable improvement” over the current building, Grafton said.
“But basically, the building itself is a pretty slimmed-down, no-frills (building), covering all the basics of what we intended that building to be used for. ... It’s a dual purpose building with some shared rooms inside of it to make it more efficient.”
The new building will replace the existing public works building on the current site and the fire station that is farther west on 1st Avenue and across the street. The latter will be renovated and turned into 11 apartments.
Silvis' second fire station is at 2010 10th St.
“As our city grows, we have to add additional equipment and a place to keep it,” Grafton said. “The new building also provides a little more security for our equipment and our yard.”