New public works building/fire station to be completed by Sept. 30 in Silvis

The east end of downtown Silvis will have a whole new look to it by Sept. 30.

That’s when the new multipurpose $1.977 million public works building/fire station is expected to be completed.

Centennial Contractors of Moline submitted the low bid for the construction project, which was approved unanimously by the Silvis City Council at last week's meeting.

It is being designated an Impact Project, meaning there will be no strikes by the workers during its construction, and union labor will be used.

The new building will be built in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue, where the current public works building sits.

“We intend to fund it using existing city funds, so we are not borrowing any money, which is a pretty big deal,” said Jim Grafton, city administrator/public works director. “If we don’t have to borrow money, we don’t have to raise taxes. And if we don’t raise taxes, at least that’s a positive, (showing) how healthy our community is.”

The building will be 240 feet long by 60 feet wide and include three bays for firetrucks and seven more for public works equipment.