New Putnam exhibit features bird collection

The Putnam Museum’s next featured exhibit set to open Feb 6.

It explores bird species through themes of extinction and the role of citizen science to preserve these important members of the animal kingdom.

The exhibit will be included with general admission and remain open through mid-2021 at the Putnam.

The exhibit was inspired by the extraordinary decline of the bird population in North America — a 29% decline, or a loss of 2.9 billion birds, since 1970, according to a news release from the museum.

“Each of us can play an important role in bird restoration efforts,” Putnam President/CEO Rachael Mullins said. “The Quad-Cities sits on the Mississippi River flyway which is used by 325 bird species, including 40% of North American shorebirds and waterfowl.”

The exhibit features taxidermy mounts, eggs, and nests from the Putnam’s collection, as well as a variety of birdhouses loaned by community members and partners. Exhibit activities include identifying birds by their silhouettes, doing a bird count in Black Earth Big River, and creating your own origami passenger pigeon. Visitors will walk away feeling inspired and equipped to help support the local bird population.