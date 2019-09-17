The Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., will host its first convention devoted to anime and Japanese culture on Saturday, Oct. 5, co-sponsored by Video Games Etc. and What's That Funk.
Planned since January, the celebration will include vendors, art, food, meet-and-greets with voice talent, cosplay and gaming tournaments, sword-fighting demonstrations, movies, panel discussions, a family-friendly rave, and an exhibit of Asian art, weapons, clothing and more from the Putnam’s collections.
The seed for the event was planted last November, when Michele Darland – the museum's relationship advancement director – saw the response to the “Literary Heroines” Japanese Tea Ceremony.
“I thought I'd have 40 people for that event. I had 200 lined all the way down the stairs,” she said this week. “I realized, this is an entire crowd I did not expect, and that were very, very into Japanese culture.”
“It opened my eyes to a whole community in the Quad-Cities that loves Japanese culture,” she said. “What if we did an anime here? I actually have the artifacts. I needed their expertise.”
Members of the “AniMuseum” committee include Erica Koppenhoefer, on the Putnam education staff, who in July created a superhero camp; Marcus Gray and Steve Ash of What's That Funk, which puts on the annual Planet Funk Con, the premier comics art and entertainment convention in the Q-C; Joe Crawford, in the Putnam's visitor services and coordinates volunteers; and two local anime fans – Jenna Clark of Davenport and Sterling Graves of Clinton, who've attended conventions around the country.
“Her cosplay and the craftsmanship that goes into it – the amount of time, it's like an Oscar gown, the way you put that much time into what you're wearing,” Darland said of Clark, a fan of AnimeIowa, Anime Central (Chicago), and Daisho Con (Wisconsin Dells).
“I do a lot of research,” Clark said. “I've always liked dressing up; it's a channel of expression. For a very long time, I did one singular character and people would go nuts when I went to a convention.”
“People say, 'You made my day, being that character,'” she said. “It brings a lot of joy to me and other people. There's a lot to it.”
“A lot of people want to come and hang out with like-minded people,” Ash said of conventions.
Planet Funk Con (at which the Putnam had a booth and a green-screen photo op) was June 21-23 at Bettendorf's TBK Sports Complex, attended by 2,800 people, compared to 4,400 the first year at Moline's TaxSlayer Center.
“It's not too unlike what we're doing here, but we encompass a larger genre,” Ash said. “An anime convention is a very targeted convention,” he said. “They'll have things like Japanese culture, very centric part of this thing. They have the full use of the Putnam collection. I don't think there's another convention, anime-wise, that's gonna do something like this.”
Ash said it'll be similar to AnimeIowa, which has been in Des Moines, the largest anime convention in Iowa, hosting over 3,000 attendees each year. It's held each July and next year will be in Coralville.
The Putnam mini-exhibit, which will be in Palmer Lecture Hall, “The Dragon and The Rising Sun.” There you can discover rare weapons, armor, clothing and artwork from the Putnam's vault on display for a limited time, including Japanese Tokugawa Shogunate and Imperial China. Featuring pieces collected by early Putnam contributors, most of the artifacts haven't been on display in decades, and some have never been seen by the general public before.
“The Asian exhibit is so sorely missed,” Darland said of the Putnam, noting those items in the Lower Gallery were moved in 2016, when the museum hosted its largest and longest-running exhibit, on King Tut, that attracted more than 30,000 patrons over six months.
The planned Oct. 5 event schedule includes:
- Convention: 11 a.m. to midnight.
- Vendor Floor: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Panels: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Masquerade: 7 p.m.
- Rave: 9 p.m. to midnight
Panels will include talks on Japanese culture, language and calligraphy, and a separate discussion with voice actors Tiffany Grant and Spike Spencer, who are doing VIP meet-and-greets on the Putnam balcony. “They're all about the fans. They've been terrific to work with,” Darland said.
Grant is best known as Asuka from “Evangelion,” has worked in anime since 1994 and has 1,700+ voice credits.
Spencer is known for dubbing Japanese anime films, including “Neon Genesis Evangelion” as Shinji Ikari, “Martian Successor Nadesico” as Akito Tenkawa, and “Excel Saga” as Gojo Shioji.
Paradigm Virtual Reality Gaming, of Davenport, will have an area with some of their new products. The event will feature customized photo opportunities, featuring a green screen. And there will be three anime films on the Giant Screen – “Batman Ninja,” “Metropolis,” and “Yu-Gi-Oh: The Movie.”
Tickets for AniMuseum will be $25 per person; with VIP tickets for $35, including the Talent Meet and Greet, access to the VIP Lounge and a swag bag. For more information, visit animuseum.org.