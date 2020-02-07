New Quad-Cities burlesque troupe hosts 'Period Party' Feb. 13 at Clock Inc., Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The party encourages the public to donate new tampons, pads, panty liners, menstrual cups, period-proof underwear, tissues, wipes, Ziploc bags, and makeup bags.

"I am so supportive of Clock Inc. because they have created a safe, comfortable and loving environment for our LGBTQ+ community in the Quad-Cities, but especially a safe place for our LGBTQ+ youth," Francis said.

"They have a place where they can go and be 100 percent themselves and feel safe while doing so," she said. "They have youth drop-ins, youth drag shows, etc. It is really a unique place that our community definitely needed. They team up with Quad Cities Fall PRIDE Festivals a lot, and so do we. We love to give back to our LGBTQ+ community. We love advocating for them in hopes that they feel comfortable and safe."

"They are wonderful people who just want to help and that is exactly our goal as well," Francis said.

Clock Inc. opened its center at the end of 2018, and its services include educational training, individual, couple and family counseling, space for community groups and other events.

Mary Quite Contrary's House of Burlesque will have its debut performance at Moline's Spotlight Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

