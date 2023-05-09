As Charleigh Lennox works to catch customers' eyes with her new flower shop, Flower & Co, she's already gotten one opportunity brought about by the season — a contract for carnations for a National Honor Society event at Bettendorf High School.

Lennox, who opened Flower & Co just before Easter at 1520 6th Ave., Moline, said business had been a bit slower than she was hoping for so far, but she knew with holiday and ceremony-filled days ahead, she'll be seeing more orders come in.

"I just have to be patient — I know it's coming," Lennox said. "Next week being Mother's Day, it should be busy; a lot of people should see (us)."

Flower & Co and Wild Blooms, another flower shop that recently opened, are offering the Quad-Cities personalized and build-it-yourself bouquets just in time for Mother's Day and the prom, graduation and wedding seasons.

Wild Blooms owner Katie Milhollin said her busy season began with Administrative Professionals Day on April 26, and she’s bracing for plenty of orders pertaining to proms, dance recitals, graduations and, most pressingly, Mother’s Day.

"The whole month of May is full of events, which is keeping me busy," Milhollin said.

However, the business owner said she can still take on orders, even with the increased workload. Opening a brick-and-mortar location at 2322 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, has allowed her to meet with customers in person and have them browse her stock or discuss what they’d like in an arrangement.

Milhollin has more than two decades of experience in the floral industry, having worked in Hy-Vee's floral department before opening her own business last year. Before she opened the new Wild Blooms space April 22, she worked out of her home.

"Facebook has been huge, even being able to message somebody and send them a picture of the item that I'm going to send out for them, it's great," Milhollin said. "But there are still those customers that want to come in, sit down and have a consultation about a wedding or funeral or a special event that they have going on."

Lennox also encourages customers to stop by the shop to discuss orders and take advantage of her bouquet bar — a wall dedicated to buckets of greenery, flowers and dried plants for people to pick and choose from to build their own bouquet.

As a florist who said she strives to provide arrangements for both the older and younger crowd, Lennox said a lot of young people are looking for bouquets they can put their own creative mind to, rather than buying something pre-made. She provides both.

Lennox grew up in a flower shop owned by her great uncle and run by much of her family. She said she always knew she wanted to do something creative for a career but didn't settle on the floral industry until she saw the arrangements at her great-grandmother's funeral.

"When I look up flower shops on Pinterest and see the ones in Paris and L.A. … I want to bring that here because there isn't that, and I know the younger crowd would love to go and pick out their own bouquet at a bouquet bar and be able to create it themselves," Lennox said.

Both florists stressed that if a customer is looking for an arrangement that will make the recipient feel truly appreciated, they should take the time to stop in and speak with them personally. Favorite flowers, scents, colors — any information about the person who will be presented with the gift is helpful in crafting a unique bouquet they'll remember.

“It is beneficial to talk with your designer so that you can get your wants and needs across to them,” Milhollin said.

