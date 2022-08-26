New Quad City Botanical Center garden blooms for everyone

Linda Litt would have been humbled and touched to see the garden created in her memory, her daughters said, and proud that everyone can enjoy it.

Standing outside the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, with Executive Director Ryan Wille, Tina Early and Christie Minervini cut a garland Thursday morning to officially open the Ability Garden — a nature space made accessible and enjoyable for people of all abilities.

"We needed to create a legacy that was with her that she would look down on and be proud of, be able to nurture and have her spirit live on," Early said.

They were blown away by the finished space, and Early said Wille did a wonderful job taking the ideas they developed and transforming them into reality.

Litt had a nurturing personality, which she showed through her work as a nurse and hobby of gardening. Her passion for helping things grow transferred to her daughters, who have gardens of their own.

After she died in January 2020, Early and Minervini approached the botanical center about donating funds left by Litt to create a relaxing, accessible space in the Quad-Cities. The Roy J. Carver Trust, Merck Pharmaceuticals, Regional Development Authority and the Tri-City Garden Club also contributed to the project.

Members of the Handicapped Development Center helped with planting, and the Hand in Hand People with Purpose program will handle upkeep of the space.

"To see it in use is pretty cool," Wille said. "You stare at documents and concept plans, and you stare at dust for two months, saws and hammers and things, to see it being used and enjoyed is wonderful."

The Ability Garden was designed with accessibility in mind — from wide walkways and flower beds of different heights and structures to allow people in wheelchairs to easily navigate the space to plants that are soothing to touch and smell for all sensory levels.

Its location outside the front of the botanical center makes it accessible at all times and at no cost, so anyone can spend some time there.

Most of the garden is filled with annual plants, which won't grow again after the winter. Head Gardener Dave Searl said some of the plants were perennials, such as alliums and sedums, but the raised beds will need to be filled again when it gets warm.

New plants will fill the garden come spring, offering more sensory opportunities for people to enjoy. Searl said they planned to add lavender and rosemary for their scent, lamb's-ear for its soft texture and more.

While Minervini and Early no longer live in the Quad-Cities, they said they'll make sure to stop by and see the garden that their mother would have loved whenever they're back. Litt experienced mobility issues later in her life, barring her from engaging fully in the activity she loved, Early said, so she knows she would have been proud of the fact that everyone can enjoy the space planted in her honor.

"Linda was a nurturer — a lifelong nurse, caregiver, absolutely the go-to person in any neighborhood that she ever lived in, just a giver," Minervini said. "It's so appropriate that this gift should be given to the community to enjoy for a really long time."