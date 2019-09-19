He's just 10 or 11 years older than some of his students, but Ernesto Estigarribia has a world of experience under his baton, which he harmonizes with a childlike enthusiasm for his work.
The 28-year-old native of Paraguay is the new music director of the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles and assistant conductor of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. He made his public debut at last month's Riverfront Pops concert.
"What set Ernesto apart was the way he communicated with the students, both musically and also as a person," said Brian Baxter, QCSO executive director, of the selection process. "He's very dynamic, very energetic — which is what we really need with the kids. It's not the same as a coach, but in some ways it is; you need someone who's going to be uncompromising in the sense that he knows they can achieve great things, and he's going to help them get to that point."
As part of the final interview process, Estigarribia led a rehearsal of the Youth Symphony and Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, and students and parents offered feedback.
"What really put him over was the feedback from the students themselves, which is important," Baxter said.
Among Estigarribia's duties are overseeing direction and programming of all five youth ensembles, conducting the top two groups, and attending all QCSO Masterworks rehearsals. He'll conduct the QCSO in January when it plays the film score for a screening of Pixar's "Coco" at the Adler Theatre.
“Ernesto is passionate about music and its profound ability to enrich and shape young lives,” said Mark Russell Smith, QCSO conductor/music director. “I know that the young musicians of the QCSYE will be inspired by his energy and enthusiasm for music and the arts."
Smith and Estigarribia have had a close tie for the past five years. The 11-year QCSO maestro is head of orchestral studies at the University of Minnesota, where Estigarribia is close to completing his doctorate in orchestral conducting under Smith.
"The level of care he puts in his music making, I don't know anyone who puts as much care, devotion to their music making as he does," the younger man said this week of Smith. "That work ethic is incredibly inspiring to me."
"That's why he gets the results he gets," Estigarribia, who's also subbed on viola in a few QCSO concerts, said. "He's one of the few conductors I know that make an orchestra sound better. The sum of the parts are like way greater than the whole. I've seen him to do that with amateur players, with youth players, and the superb professional players in this orchestra, he takes it to the next level."
He has performed extensively in North and South America, the Caribbean and Europe, both as a violist and conductor. In 2017, he was the first Paraguayan guest conductor to appear in the international series of Orquesta Sinfónica del Congreso Nacional (Paraguay), and he was invited to return to conduct in 2018.
He began playing viola at age 8. "The social aspect of orchestral playing was tremendously attractive to me," he said. As a teen, he performed in the National Symphony of Paraguay for five seasons.
Estigarribia got his bachelor's and master's degrees in viola performance at Pittsburg State University in Kansas and tne University of Minnesota, respectively.
He chose Kansas because that state and Paraguay are "sister" states, and he could get an in-state tuition rate, as if he lived in Kansas. "It was fantastic," he said of the school and his first stay in the U.S. in 2010.
He chose the Twin Cities for a change from a rural to urban setting. "I wanted to be exposed to world-class music making I could access on a weekly basis," he said.
"I came in for the viola professor and stayed for conducting. I had always been interested in conducting," Estigarribia said. "When I was in orchestra as a kid, I was drawn to conducting. They told me, to be a good conductor, you have to be a good orchestral musician first. That is so true. I was very lucky to study with Mark Russell Smith in Minnesota."
At the University of Minnesota, he has co-directed Campus Orchestras, serving as assistant conductor for the University Symphony Orchestra and the University Opera Theater. He's been artistic director of the Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras, and conductor of the Buffalo Community Orchestra, which has both professional and amateur players.
While Smith is artistic director of the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies, Estigarribia continues in his role as conductor of that group's Sinfonia East, which meets Thursday nights.
There are 278 students enrolled this season in the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles, which include a youth choir. The ensembles' programs will include a Youth Symphony Orchestra concert the last Sunday of April, when Estigarribia will lead the 100-student group in Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4.
Another long-term plan is a first international tour for the Youth Symphony Orchestra, likely in Europe, Baxter said.
"I don't think any of the groups in town are doing international touring at the high school level, and I think we can. And he's passionate about it," Baxter said. "Touring for youth, in my experience, is always the most transformative opportunity they have as a young musician."
Estigarribia loved his experience touring as a grad student in the Youth Orchestra of the Americas, representing all countries of the Americas. They rehearsed two weeks in Thailand and spent three weeks touring Baltic states and Europe. "I would love to do something like that with them," he said of working with young musicians in the Quad-Cities.
A tour "brings life-changing experiences for students. We would love to take them somewhere in the world they could see something completely different from home," he said. "Share the joy of music and share our great work."
"I like seeing the spark in the eyes when they get something," Estigarribia said of working with students. "When they get something for the first time, that's incredibly driving for me. Everything is a novelty, and discovering great things. ...
"I enjoy leading those discoveries," he said. "Honestly, they're discoveries for me, too. It's a great feeling."