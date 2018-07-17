Heads up to all folks who use the Moline on/off ramps to access Interstate 74.
Beginning Wednesday, eastbound 7th Avenue will be closed between the I-74 ramps and 21st Street A through mid-August. Access to and from the I-74 ramps at 7th Avenue will change and drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution.
Eastbound 7th Avenue detour: Drivers will be directed to take northbound 19th Street to eastbound 6th Avenue to southbound 23rd Street to westbound 7th Avenue.
I-74 ramp access: Westbound I-74 traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn left onto westbound 7th Avenue. Eastbound I-74 traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn right onto westbound 7th Avenue.