New restaurants now open or soon-to-open in the Quad-Cities

Looking for a new place to grab a bite around the Quad-Cities? Here are a few spots to try. Know of any restaurants that have opened within the past six months that we can add to our lists? Email Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com.
D’Lua Pancake & Burrito House and D’Lua Fusion Cuisine & Bar
Looking for breakfast and burritos? D’Lua has you covered. The folks who own Old Mexico in Rock Island opened D’Lua Pancake & Burrito House, 3419 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, last October, and D'Lua Fusion Cuisine Tequila Bar & Restaurant, 5185 18th St., Bettendorf, in February.
Each D’Lua offers breakfast all day, as well as a Tex-Mex spread of tostadas, tacos, flautas, gorditas and more, along with giant burritos. The Bettendorf location also will offer assorted tequilas.
For more information, call the Moline restaurant at 309-524-3367, or find each location on Facebook.
La Herradura Mexican Grill
Burritos, and enchiladas, and tacos — oh my! Find all of this and more at La Herradura Mexican Grill, which opened March 2 at 540 N. Cody Road, LeClaire.
The restaurant also offers appetizers such as quesadillas, cheese dip and nachos; soups; salads; combos; fajitas; and more.
For more information, call 563-729-1251.
Rock Island Ale House
Find local beers, American food and more at Rock Island Ale House, which opened Feb. 10 in the former Bennigan’s spot at 226 17th St., Rock Island.
It's owned and operated by Kinseth Hospitality Company, which also owns and manages The Holiday Inn Rock Island, The Hilton Garden Inn in Bettendorf, and the Comfort Inn & Suites in Davenport. It will offer live entertainment, happy hours and weekly specials, carry-out options, and more.
Local beers on tap at the Rock Island Ale House include Gruner Baum, from Green Tree Brewery, LeClaire; Brewer’s Choice IPA, from Front Street Brewery, Davenport; Peanut Butter Porter and Pollinator, from Contrary Brewing Co., Muscatine; Bikini Bottom and Schwifty Hippie, from Five Cities Brewing, Bettendorf; Mississippi Blonde, from Bent River Brewing Co., Moline; and Road Rash Raspberry and Pedal Your Ass Off Porter, from Crawford Brew Works, Bettendorf.
For more information, call 309-786-8686 or visit rockislandalehouse.com.
Cookies & Dreams
Stuffed and traditional cookies with insane flavor amalgamations soon will be available at Cookies & Dreams, 217 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
The extension of the bakery operations of Baked Beer & Bread Co., 1113 Mound St., is slated to open in the middle of March, according to a news release.
Cookies & Dreams will offer about a dozen flavors and cookie styles, including one with a blend of chocolate chip and triple chocolate, stuffed with an Oreo and peanut butter, the release states, as well as a strawberry-and-champagne-flavored cookie.
Cookies & Dreams will have late-night hours, and delivery services will be available through third-party providers.
Cookies will range in price from $2.25 to $3 per cookie.
For more information, visit idreamaboutcookies.com.
Yolked
A new, modern brunch space is slated to open in downtown Davenport in August.
Yolked — at 118 4th St., Davenport — will be a sister restaurant to Baked Beer & Bread Co., in the Village of East Davenport. It will feature a full brunch bar, private rooms, event space, an indoor and outdoor patio, and more, according to a news release.
Like Baked, Yolked also will offer over-the-top, dessert-centric dishes for breakfast and lunch, as well as traditional breakfast and lunch dishes ranging in price from $10 to $15, the release states.
LoPiez to acquire Johnny's Pizza and Slices
LoPiez, which opened last summer at 429 E. 3rd St. Suite 1, Davenport, soon will open a second location, taking over Johnny's Pizza and Slices at 2832 Brady St., Davenport.
Johnny's, which opened three and a half years ago in that spot, will close after its business day March 1. The building is expected to re-open as LoPiez on March 13 "for all your delivery needs," according to LoPiez's Facebook page, at facebook.com/LoPiezpizza.
LoPiez offers New York-style pizzas by the pie or slice, calzones and garlic knots. It currently is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit lopiezpizza.com, or call 563-424-1130.
Curry-Out
Curry-Out opened in late January at 1407 30th St., Rock Island, in the former Gendler's Wine & Spirits and Black Ram Restaurant space.
It is accepting carry-out and catering orders from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/pg/CurryOutQC.
Curry-Out offers soups such as chicken tikka (with a special blend of spices), and mulligatawny (made with lentils and vegetables); several types of battered and fried pakoras with everything from cauliflower to fish; crispy pastry shell-stuffed samosas with lamb or potato; a handful of classic Indian dishes such as aloo gobi with potatoes and cauliflower and chana masala with chickpeas in a tomato sauce; build-your-own curry with plenty of meat and vegetarian options; and more.
For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/CurryOutQC or call 309-558-0360.
Aircraft Grill
You'll find appetizers, steaks, pasta, seafood, barbecue and more at Aircraft Grill, which opened in February at 2401 69th Ave., Moline, in the building that formerly housed Bare Bones BBQ and before that the Omelet Shop near the Quad City International Airport.
Appetizers include portobello mushroom fries, cheese curds, breaded calamari strips and more. Aircraft also offers a handful of salads, to which you can add chicken, salmon or sirloin; a slew of sides, including coleslaw, salad, broccoli, french fries, macaroni and cheese, baked potatoes and more; a variety of burgers and sandwiches; chicken and pasta dishes; smoked barbecue dishes; seafood; steaks; and more.
Aircraft Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, call 309-524-4983, or visit aircraftgrill.com.
California Burritos Mexican Grill
Build your own tacos, quesadillas, bowls, salads and, of course, burritos at California Burritos Mexican Grill, which opened a few months ago at 2207 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf.
Tacos are available with a hard or soft shell, and burritos and quesadillas may be made with flour, black bean or spinach tortillas. Toppings and fillings include steak, chicken, carnitas, vegetables, rice, beans, various sauces, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, chipotle ranch, guacamole and more. Other menu items include fish tacos; California fries topped with steak, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream; and kids’ meals with a taco or quesadilla, rice, beans, chips and a drink.
California Burritos is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page. For more information, call 563-888-1982, visit californiaburritosia.com, or find California Burritos on Facebook.
Captain's Table in Moline plans to reopen in June
The parking lot for the new Captain's Table restaurant is so much bigger, a golf cart will be kept on hand to fetch dinner guests.
The new $2 million-plus eatery on Moline's riverfront has companion upgrades that are improving the whole city-owned mini-campus.
In addition to the new building, which features an extra-long deck facing the Mississippi River, and the bigger parking lot, about $1 million in new boat slips will occupy the neighboring Marquis Harbor marina.
"I'm trying to be open by June," said Rob Egger, Captain's Table general manager. "The construction schedule has May 22 as final check-off date."
Despite the many changes, Egger said, he also is keeping several restaurant favorites, including an emphasis on fish.
"I would say we're keeping about 70 percent of the former menu," he said. "I'm also going to be featuring more fish and seafood dishes, and we'll be known as a place to get a good steak and seafood."
Also back by popular demand will be the outdoor concert series, and Egger already has musicians booked, beginning over the July Fourth holiday. The performances were a big draw on good-weather Sundays before disaster struck in January 2018.
Fire consumed the Captain's Table, and the replacement process took much longer than Egger imagined.
"We ended up having to build several feet above grade because of flooding," he said. "Last year's flood took out the boat docks, so we had to replace those.
"The city has been great to work with. They own the building, the property and the marina. The docks are ours, and we lease the restaurant and marina. After the fire, we paid them out the insurance money, which was just north of $1 million."
Keeping the restaurant clear of flooding drove up costs, and designs changed. In the end, the city will have a restaurant that is similar in size to the original. This time, though, it is laid out differently and will be fully handicap-accessible, said Moline Building Official Joe Kuhlenbeck.
"We had to elevate to get it out of the floodplain," he said. "We're looking at the end of May for completion of construction. They then will have to move in the restaurant furniture and equipment."
Asked whether a targeted opening date of June is too ambitious, under the circumstances, Kuhlenbeck said restaurateurs can make short work of a move-in when properly motivated.
And Egger said he is especially motivated, given the long wait to reopen.
"I'm planning on two soft (unofficial) openings, because I'll have 30 to 40 employees to train," he said. "The kitchen's been all redesigned, and the layout is so much better.
"Another nice thing is that I'm getting my core chefs back. We have two dining rooms, and it was really important to me that we not have a bad seat in the house."
The new place also will have seating on the building-length outdoor deck and in the bar for a total capacity of about 260 people.