New Rock Island wine bar to aims for comfortable, luxurious atmosphere

In Rock Island's newest wine bar and lounge, guests will have the chance to enjoy a relaxing and chill environment away from the seriousness of the corporate world and rowdiness of the traditional bar scene.

"I want everyone to, when they do stop in, feel comfortable to just let their hair down and let their full personality fully come out," Willingham said.

Owner Skylar Willingham has held onto her dream of opening her own wine lounge for two years, and will celebrate the beginning of 2023 with the realization of that dream.

Skylight Luxury Lounge, 1325 30th St., Rock Island, will host a ribbon cutting 4 p.m. Dec. 30 and ring in the new year with a grand opening at 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

The menu will include a range of wines of different types and prices, from Riesling to Moscato to Chardonnay to Pinot Noir. In the future, Willingham hopes to brand wine of her own through the business.

Customers don't have to be wine connoisseurs to enjoy a drink at the lounge, however, Willingham said.

"For those who aren't even familiar with wine, I am going to host some wine tasting events so people can get comfortable," Willingham said. "And we're making sure my staff is updated so they can have educational conversations about the different wines and the process, the way that they're made, and things of that nature."

Other events Willingham plans to host include poetry readings, karaoke parties and game nights. Unless it involves catered food, she said events will be free and open to the public.

Willingham first discovered her passion for wine watching the TV show "Scandal." The character Olivia Pope is often seen with a glass of wine, and the East Moline native wanted to learn more about what kind of wine she was drinking, which led her to taking classes on the beverage and wanting to share her interest and expertise with others.

As Skylight Luxury Lounge settles into Rock Island, Willingham said she hopes to partner with other local businesses when she can.

"I'm just excited about becoming a part of the community," Willingham said.