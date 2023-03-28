Weather has set back construction on Rock Island's new YWCA, but leaders still are hoping to open this fall.

The YWCA, 229 16th St. Rock Island, is a nonprofit that serves women, children and families in the Quad-Cities area through various programs, including education and child care. In October 2021, construction began on a new facility at 1702-1704 5th Ave.

The three-story building will be approximately 54,000 square feet and expands the center's child care, health and fitness and swimming pool offerings.

Construction is about 45% complete and is expected to wrap up by September, CEO Julie Larson said Monday. Financially, the YWCA is about $1.8 million away from having all the funding secured, she said.

The current YWCA building is about 24,000 square feet and two blocks away from the new one. When the organization moved into the building in 1954, Larson said, it did not have the expanse of services offered now.

The current building has room for just a lap pool, no elevator and rooms that were retrofitted into seven classrooms for the child care center. In the new building, it will have 11 preschool classrooms.

"We're excited to have a (space) conducive to the early learning environment and classrooms that will have windows," she said.

Currently, the YWCA is at capacity with 130 children in its child care center. In the new building, up to 200 kids can be accommodated.

"What we have been doing to be proactive is adding to our staff base, so that when we get into the new building, we have enough staff to accommodate the growing classrooms," Larson said. "I think we finally crossed that pandemic barrier, and we are seeing a lot more need for child care."

In addition to more room for child care, the new YWCA will have more amenities for the community to enjoy.

"The aquatic center will be expanded greatly," Larson said.

The new building will offer a lap pool, zero-depth pool, rock wall and designated space for children to play. Staff also will have more room to expand the current computer lab, food pantry, clothing closet and STEM lab for children, in addition to the health and fitness center for adults.

Currently, about 3,500 people use the YWCA in Rock Island. Once it moves into the new space this fall, Larson expects to serve many more.

"I would anticipate doubling that (number) at the new building," she said