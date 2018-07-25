Last week's rumor is this week's truth.
A transportation planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation last week said it was not likely the opening of the new bridge at Sabula would again be delayed. Sam Shea said high water in the Mississippi River backwaters where the new span is under construction was keeping crews off the job, but he said the anticipated Labor Day weekend opening still was on or near target.
On Wednesday, the DOT announced the opening is likely to be delayed several weeks, even though the agency assured residents during a "mad flurry of phone calls" that talk of another delay was mere rumor.
The new bridge will replace the one that was closed to traffic in February, due to safety concerns. It will reconnect Sabula, Iowa's only island city, to the 2-mile causeway that leads to the much bigger bridge over the Mississippi River and into Savanna, Illinois.
Wednesday's news release quoted DOT District 6 engineer Jim Schnoebelen: “We are starting to see waters recede and are hoping pier work will be able to commence soon. Until last week, we were hopeful that the high water would not delay opening. However, with the slower-than-anticipated speed at which waters are receding, we are faced with the reality that there will likely be delays.”
The high water is above the new pier caps for the bridge, meaning workers have not been able to advance the project.
The DOT now projects the schedule for reopening will be "pushed to a few weeks beyond Labor Day."
The loss of the bridge is creating commutes in excess of a half hour for people who previously could get from Sabula to Savanna in five minutes. Owners of the island's few businesses have said being cut off from Savanna has cost them 25 percent or more of their summer business, which they count on for the whole year.