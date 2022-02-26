New snowfall in upper Mississippi River Basin increases chances of spring flooding on Mississippi River

Additional heavy snow in the past couple of weeks near the headwaters of the Mississippi River has led to an increase in the chance of spring flooding in the Quad-City area, according to the second flood outlook issued Thursday by the National Weather Service, Davenport.

The first flood outlook was issued Feb. 10.

“What we’ve noticed from the first outlook to the second has been the additional heavy snow in the past couple of weeks in the upper Mississippi River Basin,” meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday.

That snowfall is in the area of the Mississippi River’s headwaters, he added.

“That’s the primary reason for the increased chances,” McClure said. “But even with those numbers our chances of a spring flood are not overly high.”

According to the latest spring flood outlook, there is a 69% chance of minor flooding at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island. Historically for this time of year, the chances are 59%. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet.

There is a 53% chance of moderate flooding, as opposed to a historical probability of 51%, and there is a 24% chance of major flooding, as opposed to a historical probability of 25%.

For the Rock River at Moline, there is a 30% chance of minor flooding as opposed to a 52% historical probability. Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet.

The chance for moderate flooding on the Rock is 15% as opposed to a historical chance of 28%, and there is a 6% chance of major flooding compared with a historical probability of 19%

As with the first flood outlook, McClure said future snowfall and rain to the north of the Quad-Cities would determine the occurrence of flooding and the severity.

Beginning Monday, though, daytime temperatures during the upcoming week will climb well into the 40s locally with dry conditions most of the week.

Normal high temperatures for the first 10 days of March begin at about 42 degrees and climb to 47 degrees. The high temperatures next week will range between normal to slightly higher than normal.

McClure said daytime high temperatures in the upper Mississippi River Basin next week would be in the low to middle 30s, so some snow melt is expected during the next seven to 10 days.

“What we don’t want is for that snow to melt all at once,” McClure said. “Ideally we’d like to get some melting during the day then a refreeze at night, so we’d have a melt-freeze-melt-freeze.”

A factor that could mitigate flooding is the current drought conditions in eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

All of eastern Iowa, and western and northern Illinois is suffering a moderate drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

Virtually all of Wisconsin is in moderate drought, with pockets of abnormally dry regions and a couple of pockets of severe drought.

There is moderate-to-severe drought conditions in far northern and northeastern Minnesota along with a big swath of abnormally dry conditions.

It is hoped that the ground is thawed enough in many areas for that snow melt to seep into the ground instead of making its way into the Mississippi River or its tributaries.

McClure said that with planting season fast approaching it would be beneficial for that snow melt to recharge the soil moisture.

However, while the forecast for this week appears to be dry, beginning Friday there is a 30% chance of rain, McClure said, adding that the Climate Prediction Center has forecast a more active weather pattern for the next week that will include higher chances of rain.

According the Climate Prediction Center, roughly from March 5 through March 11 will be wetter with temperatures that could be cooler than normal.

“There are a lot of factors that can affect flooding on the Mississippi River, but the biggest are snow melt and rain,” he said.

The last spring flood outlook will be issued March 10.

